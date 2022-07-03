ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiki Island, TX

1 man missing after swimming with his family near Tiki Island, officials say

 2 days ago

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man that went missing in the water near Tiki Island.

The man was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Deputies said the man went missing while he was out swimming with his family.

His family told officials he was last seen near the railroad tracks when he decided to swim farther out.

He was able to swim out about 200 yards when his family lost sight of him and has not been seen since, deputies said.

Two Parks and Wildlife boats and drones were deployed to help the sheriff's office and Tiki Island marine divisions in the search.

Dive crews spent hours looking for him on Saturday, and the search will resume Sunday.

The man's name has not been released.

fox26houston.com

Recovery efforts underway after 16-year-old drowns swimming in San Jacinto River

HOUSTON - What began as a group of friends swimming in the San Jacinto River turned frightening after a 16-year-old reportedly drowned. Officials said just before 8 p.m. the 16-year-old was swimming with several others in the San Jacinto River, just above Lake Houston at East End Park in Kingwood. He was reportedly swimming back from one of the small islands back to the shore when his friends realized he was no longer with them.
HOUSTON, TX
