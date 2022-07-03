Lori Harvey Talks Wealth, Power in Cropped Saint Laurent Jacket With Tom Ford Crocodile Leather Heels at Essence Festival

Click here to read the full article.

Lori Harvey elevated a denim-on-denim look on July 1 while attending the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans. The 25-year-old model wore a cropped Saint Laurent distressed denim jacket paired with A.P.C. men’s destroyed indigo jeans, which featured flecked bleach, grass-like stains and vintage-inspired fading.

To accompany the outfit, Harvey carried an Hermès Kelly burgundy crocodile handbag, which coordinated with her matching Tom Ford crocodile leather stiletto sandals. The heels included a gold padlock accent on the ankle strap, which matched the shoe’s 4-inch gold spike heels.

The star wore her shoulder-grazing locks down in a straight style, centering her makeup around gently blushed cheeks and a glossy lip. To add to the low-key look, Harvey wore a satin magenta bandanna wrapped around her head.

Harvey spoke on a panel about finding wealth, power and success as a Black woman. During her career Harvey has modeled in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino, Burberry and Dolce & Gabbana; she also recently founded her Skn by Lh skin care brand. After the program, the entrepreneur enjoyed the festival’s musical acts, watching headliner Nicki Minaj perform.