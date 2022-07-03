ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Hawks sign top pick AJ Griffin

The Atlanta Hawks signed first-round pick AJ Griffin, the No. 16 overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft, on Sunday.

The team didn’t announce contract terms.

Griffin played one season at Duke, averaging 10.4 points and 3.9 rebounds in 39 games (25 starts). He was an honorable mention All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection and named to the conference’s All-Freshman Team.

He shot 44.7 percent from 3-point range, which is fifth best in Duke history.

The signing culminates a busy week for the Hawks, who acquired All-Star guard Dejounte Murray and center Jock Landale from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for forward Danilo Gallinari, a conditional 2023 first-round pick, Atlanta’s 2025 and 2027 first-round picks, and a 2026 first-round pick swap.

The Hawks also agreed to a trade that will send guard Kevin Huerter to the Sacramento Kings for veterans Justin Holiday and Maurice Harkless and a future first-round draft pick.

–Field Level Media

