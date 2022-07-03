ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

Endangered Child Missing in Northfield

By TJ Leverentz
1520 The Ticket
1520 The Ticket
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Northfield are asking for the public’s help with locating an endangered missing child. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension describes six-year-old Elle Ragin 45 pounds, standing at around 3’6”...

1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mprnews.org

Relative of deceased Maplewood family asks public to avoid rumor

This story comes to you from Sahan Journal, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to providing authentic news reporting about Minnesota's new immigrants and refugees. MPR News is a partner with Sahan Journal and will be sharing stories between SahanJournal.com and MPRNews.org. The grandfather of three children who police believe were drowned...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Teen Famous For Rabbit Rescues Facing Charges

SAVAGE, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged the president of a Savage-based rabbit rescue nonprofit with animal cruelty and torture after police discovered nearly 50 dead rabbits in a barn. The Star Tribune reported Tuesday that police arrived at the barn on June 27 to investigate reports of sick...
SAVAGE, MN
KARE 11

Family of 3 children found dead in Vadnais Lake speaks out

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. — It’s been a long few days for 60-year-old Chong Lue Lee and his family while trying to process the tragic loss of five family members. Lee, who spoke with KARE 11 through a translator from the Hmong 18 Council says he is the grandfather of the three children, Quadrillion T. Lee, age 4, Phoenix Lee, 5, and Estella Zoo Siab Lee, 3.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northfield, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Northfield, MN
Crime & Safety
Southern Minnesota News

Drugs, weapon recovered after shooting on Stadium Rd

Lazheric Antonio Martinez-Moore, Blue Earth County Jail. Drugs, a weapon, and ammunition were recovered after an Independence Day shooting in Mankato. The Mankato Department of Public Safety responded at about 5:30 p.m. to the 300 block of Stadium Rd after several callers reported someone shooting at a vehicle after a disturbance.
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

Southern Minnesota man sent to prison for a half-pound of meth

MANKATO, Minn. – A half-pound of meth is sending a southern Minnesota man to prison. Michael Allen Smith, 38 of Mapleton, was sentenced Tuesday to five years and five months behind bars, with credit for 87 days already served. Smith pleaded guilty in June to first-degree drug possession in...
MAPLETON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Body found along shore of Crystal Lake in Robbinsdale

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. -- Police are investigating after a body was found along the shoreline of Crystal Lake in Robbinsdale Tuesday afternoon.Officers were dispatched to the lake at approximately 12:50 p.m. after receiving reports of a possible body in the water.When officers arrived, they found a man face down in the water. The man was determined to be dead on scene.Police say there does not appear to be any threat or risk to public safety.The incident remains under investigation.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Bca#Northfield Police#Niche Com
WJON

UPDATE: Case of Missing Northfield Girl Leads to Stearns County

NORTHFIELD -- The Northfield Police Department say the investigation into a missing 3-year-old has led them to a Stearns County Park. Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott says cell phone data tracked 6-year-old Elle Ragin to Mississippi River Park shortly after she went missing on June 19th. Authorities says on June...
NORTHFIELD, MN
1520 The Ticket

Huge Construction Tool Theft Reported in Olmsted County

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the reported theft of approximately $14,000 worth of construction tools and equipment. Deputies responded to a work site in Cascade Township Tuesday morning. A worker reported the crew locked up a trailer loaded with home construction tools and equipment and left it in front of a home they are building on July 4.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Causes of death, names announced in Lake Vadnais murder-suicide

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. -- During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office provided a timeline of events for the Vadnais Lake incident that took place over the holiday weekend.Maplewood Police officers and firefighters were dispatched to the 1300 block of Pearson Drive when the caller, Molly Cheng, 23, reported that her husband had shot himself.The man was identified as Yee Lee, 27, and his cause of death has been determined to be a gunshot wound and the manner of death was suicide. Maplewood police say they arranged for social workers to assist Cheng and her children.At approximately,...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
KIMT

Two hurt in Olmsted County collision Tuesday afternoon

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision in Rochester injured two people Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 4:31 pm on Highway 30. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jeanette Ann Grinager, 84 of Eyota, was driving west while Heidi Lynn Haugen, 32 of Austin, was eastbound and they crashed at the intersection with Helgerson Drive SW.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Four bodies discovered in Minnesota lake

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota authorities are conducting a homicide investigation after four bodies were pulled from a lake north of St. Paul. Police responded to a possible murder-suicide at Vadnais Lake at about 4 p.m. Friday afternoon. Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher confirmed Friday night that a young child's body had been found. The bodies of two other children and their mother were found at the lake Saturday.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Crash Near Rochester Airport Injures Two

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two-vehicle collision near the Rochester International Airport sent two people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened along Hwy. 30 at Helgerson Dr. SW. The State Patrol crash report says 32-year-old Heidi Haugen of Austin was traveling east on Hwy. 30 and 78-year-old Jeanette Grinager of Eyota was heading west on Hwy. 30. The two vehicles collided in the intersection with Helgerson Dr.
ROCHESTER, MN
gowatertown.net

18-year-old man dies in Minnesota fireworks explosion

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — An 18-year-old man died early Monday after a firework exploded in his face in a Minneapolis suburb. The incident was the first publicly reported death in Minnesota from fireworks this year, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Police in Brooklyn Park responded to the...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KAAL-TV

Five arrests made in May 2 shooting investigation

(ABC 6 News) - Rochester police made five arrests Friday, related to a May 2 shooting during a carjacking attempt. Capt. Casey Moilanen with the Rochester Police Department said officers served three search warrants July 1 and arrested Moel Wade, De'Monte Simmons, Jahmaul Earthman, Milton Smith, and one 16-year-old juvenile in their investigation of a carjacking attempt-turned-shooting.
ROCHESTER, MN
WausauPilot

Bodies of 3 missing kids, woman found in Minnesota lake

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — The bodies of three young children and a woman believed to be their mother have been recovered from a Minnesota lake, and authorities say the deaths are being investigated as a triple murder-suicide. Meanwhile, the body of the children’s father was found at a...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy