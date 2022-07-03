Former runner-up Lindsay Fincher crowned Miss Alabama 2022
By Caleb Turrentine
ABC 33/40 News
2 days ago
One year after being named as the first runner-up in the state's highest profile pageant, Lindsay Fincher got her crown. Fincher was named Miss Alabama 2022 Saturday night at the end of the competition held at Samford's Wright Center in Birmingham. She was crowned by Miss Alabama 2021 Lauren Bradford, who...
