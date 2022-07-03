ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Former runner-up Lindsay Fincher crowned Miss Alabama 2022

By Caleb Turrentine
ABC 33/40 News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne year after being named as the first runner-up in the state's highest profile pageant, Lindsay Fincher got her crown. Fincher was named Miss Alabama 2022 Saturday night at the end of the competition held at Samford's Wright Center in Birmingham. She was crowned by Miss Alabama 2021 Lauren Bradford, who...

abc3340.com

Comments / 2

Related
Calhoun Journal

Anniston’s Roc Rolls with Tide

Anniston, AL – Anniston’s McElderry commits to Alabama on Fourth of July. Anniston’s Ryqueze McElderry lit the fuse earlier in the weekend when he reopened his recruitment after a nearly year-long commitment to Georgia. The fireworks exploded Monday.
ANNISTON, AL
AL.com

20 sweet things to know about ‘Sweet Home Alabama’

“Sweet Home Alabama” turns 20 this year. And no, we don’t mean the Lynyrd Skynyrd classic, although it does play pivotal role in the Reese Witherspoon rom-com that opened in the fall of 2002. The Oscar-winner and New Orleans native stars as Melanie Carmichael, a young woman who...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Alabama#Miss America#Arts Education#Miss Alabama 2022#House Resolution 5581#Congress
AL.com

Former Tide coach sober, Hurricane Bonnie, and $1 million average home price?: Down in Alabama

Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. Predictions show Huntsville average home could top $1 million by 2030: Realistic?. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Headstone donated for grave of one-time slave in Alabama

FLORENCE, Ala. — The grave of a one-time slave in north Alabama now has a marker 70 years after he died. Ike Coffee's obituary stated he was a former slave and had worked in a family home in Florence for 65 years helping raise 10 children. He died at age 95.
FLORENCE, AL
b-metro.com

Top Family Lawyer: Jessica Kirk Drennan

Jessica Kirk Drennan, family and matrimonial attorney since 1996 and founder of Kirk Drennan, P.C., attributes her great success to diligent preparation, creative solutions and passionate advocacy. Family law has been her focus virtually from the beginning of her legal career. “It grabbed a hold of me. I loved solving...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

White supremacist graffiti appears in historic Birmingham neighborhoods

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Graffiti promoting a white supremacist organization has appeared in multiple locations in Birmingham, including in Fountain Heights: a historically Jewish, now predominantly Black neighborhood where the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute is located. The graffiti promoted the Patriot Front, a white nationalist organization the Southern Poverty Law Center has classified as a […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Comeback Town: Overcoming a regrettable Birmingham blunder

ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. I recently wrote a column about my all-time favorite Birmingham restaurant, Joy Young. Reminiscing is fun so I began my search for my next topic. Then I drove past the Rotary Trail sign in downtown Birmingham and the idea hit...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

County cemetery added to historic register

A Morgan County Cemetery has recently been added to the Alabama Historical Commission’s historic cemetery register. Lawrence Cove Community Cemetery is in Eva. The Alabama Historical Commission created the registery to recognize Alabama’s historic cemeteries and to encourage their continued preservation. The Lawrence Cove Cemetery is the 15th cemetery in Morgan County to be listed in the Alabama registry that now features 979 cemeteries statewide. During a recent cleanup at the Lawrence Cove Cemetery, a field stone grave marker was discovered, and after washing the mud off of it, an inscription was discovered that read “W.W. Drinkard, born on Sept. 8, 1873 and died on Feb. 4, 1886. Athelia Woodall Gibbs worked tirelessly to see the cemetery added to the historic registry. Community fish fry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy