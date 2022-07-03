If you live in Marion County, look out for new voter information cards

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Redistricting in Marion County has been completed and voters in that area should expect some changes.

Marion County voters should receive a new voter information card in the mail if they have not already received it.

This card has the information you may need for the upcoming Aug. 23 Primary Election and the Nov. 8 General Election, including information on updated districts, precincts, and polling places.

While the card does have important information, it cannot be used for identification.

Redistricting may have changed voters’ polling places, so be sure to carefully review the information to avoid confusion at the polls.

Early voting sites remain unchanged.

Voters are encouraged to confirm that their name, address, and party affiliation are up to date.

The deadline to register to vote or change your party affiliation for the Aug. 23 Primary Election is July 25.

