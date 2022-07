With the Warriors being linked to Kevin Durant, it's fair to wonder how Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson would feel about such a move. After all, Durant left the Warriors following two championships - and an NBA Finals loss - for Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. It wouldn't be surprising to hear that Curry and his veteran teammates are against the blockbuster trade.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO