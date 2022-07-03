ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake View, IA

Construction Is Underway For A New Pickleball Court In Lake View

By KC Meiners
1380kcim.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWork has begun on a new Pickleball count in Speaker Park in Lake View. The count is east of the splash pad and City Administrator, Scott Peterson, says there will be two counts when the project...

www.1380kcim.com

Comments / 0

Related
1380kcim.com

Sac City To Use $80,000 DNR Grant To Convert Former Commercial Building Into Green Space For Farmers’ Markets

The City of Sac City has been awarded over $80,000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for asbestos removal and deconstruction of a former commercial building in town. The $80,275 grant was awarded through the DNR’s Derelict Building Program, which was created to assist communities with populations under 5,000 to remove environmental hazards, improve community appearance, and minimize costs by recycling and reusing building materials when possible. City officials plan to convert the property on North 5th Street into a trailhead and greenspace to host farmers’ markets.
SAC CITY, IA
1380kcim.com

City Schedules Retirement Open House For Outgoing Carroll Fire Chief, Greg Schreck

The City of Carroll has announced the date and time for an upcoming open house to celebrate Carroll Fire Chief Greg Schreck as he prepares to retire. The public is invited to a Chamber coffee and reception at Carroll City Hall on Friday, July 22. At 8:30 a.m., city leaders will recognize Schreck’s 40-year career with the city. The open house will continue until 11 a.m. to give residents the opportunity to wish him well in his retirement.
CARROLL, IA
1380kcim.com

Wall Lake City Hall Now Accepting Donations For Planned Wall Lake Comets Mini-Museum

Officials in Wall Lake are ready to begin accepting donations for the creation of a new museum in the town’s former school building dedicated to the history of the Wall Lake Comets. Clerk Chris Rodman says the city council and other community leaders have been planning for nearly two years on what would happen to the former East Sac County (ESC) elementary in town after it closed permanently in 2020. Many ideas have been proposed, but one that was almost always a certainty was the Comet Room.
WALL LAKE, IA
1380kcim.com

Divers Recover Body Of Rockwell City Man Who Drowned Monday At North Twin Lake

Authorities have recovered the body of a Rockwell City man who drowned in Calhoun County’s North Twin Lake on the Fourth of July. According to Calhoun County Sheriff Pat Riley, first responders were dispatched to Treman Park at approximately 5:14 p.m. on Monday after a caller reported that 26-year-old Pablo Arcos Alvaro had been swimming out to a buoy when he began struggling to remain above the surface. Bystanders attempted to reach Arcos Alvaro to provide aid but could not locate him after he slipped under the surface. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Manson Police Department, Manson and Rockwell City Fire Departments, Calhoun County Conservation, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Calhoun County Emergency Medical Services, and the Buena Vista County Dive Team all responded to assist in the search. They called off the effort to recover the body at 9:30 p.m. due to darkness, but it resumed Tuesday at 6:15 a.m. with additional assistance from the Carroll and Crawford County Dive Teams and Denison Fire Department. Divers recovered Arcos Alvaro at the bottom of the lake at approximately 11:54 a.m. The body has been transported to the Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny for an autopsy.
ROCKWELL CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake View, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Lake View, IA
Government
City
Denison, IA
iowapublicradio.org

Iowa cities with large Latino populations feel shortchanged by census undercount

A simple look at the signs on Main Street in Denison reveal the diversity of the residents that reside here. A quick stroll and you’ll stumble across Lovan’s Asian market. Round a corner, and you’ll see signs advertising an African grocery store. But, if you follow the upbeat rhythm of traditional Mexican music, you’ll land at Erven Chavez’s La Michoacana Krazy Delights.
DENISON, IA
kicdam.com

Power Outages and Damage Reported in Parts of Northwest Iowa Following Tuesday Severe Weather

Northwest Iowa (KICD)—Parts of the area are in cleanup mode after line of strong thunderstorms caused damage on Tuesday. The long-lived line began to form in the middle to late morning hours in Central South Dakota, with reports of softball size hail and winds in excess of 90 mph, keeping its strength as it moved into the local area with measured winds ranging up to 79 mph at a personal weather station near Hartley according to the report from the National Weather Service.
HARTLEY, IA
1380kcim.com

Treman Park At North Twin Lake Closed After Reported Drowning Monday

Treman Park on North Twin Lake in Calhoun County remains closed this (Tuesday) morning following a reported drowning on Monday evening. First responders were dispatched to the lake shortly after 5 p.m. after a caller reported a 25-year-old male swimmer had gone under and did not reemerge. A half-dozen local agencies, including the Rockwell City, Twin Lakes and Manson Fire Departments, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, and Buena Vista County Emergency Management Dive Team, responded to assist in the search. They called off their efforts Monday around dusk, but the search is expected to resume Tuesday morning. Treman Park will be closed to the public until further notice while operations are underway.
CALHOUN COUNTY, IA
1380kcim.com

The City Of Glidden Is Seeking The Public’s Help With A New Event In Glidden

The City of Glidden is looking for residents’ input on a new event they plan to launch next summer. The event is Art in the Park Summer Camp and is in the early planning stages. City officials say they know summer can be busy, so they would like feedback on when they should plan camp around. They are also looking for volunteers to help plan the age groups and age-appropriate crafts, help with fundraisers for supplies and snacks, and help during the camp day. Individuals interested in volunteering or wanting to give the city their thoughts can contact Brooke Peterson at 712-659-3010 or message them through the city’s Facebook page.
GLIDDEN, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Peterson
stormlakeradio.com

Body of Man Who Drowned in North Twin Lake Recovered

The body of a man who drowned in Calhoun County's North Twin Lake was recovered on Tuesday. According to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, the body of 26-year-old Pablo Arcos Alvaro of Rockwell City was located by a member of the Buena Vista County Dive team shortly before noon on Tuesday.
CALHOUN COUNTY, IA
1380kcim.com

Carroll Philanthropist, Luanne Kustra, Selected To Receive The 2022 Adult Citizen Of Character Award

Pictured: Kustra loading her vehicle after one of the many successful drives she organizes in Carroll. A well-known Carroll philanthropist, Luanne Kustra, has been selected to receive the 2022 Iowa Adult Citizen of Character Award from the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University. Kustra’s dedication to helping others shows in all aspects of her life. Kustra began her career in Carroll in 1983 at Region XII Council of Governments with the Alcohol and Drug Treatment Unit and later became a social worker with St. Anthony Regional Hospital and Nursing Home. Kustra’s volunteer work outside of her career is extensive. From hosting the Holly Jolly Reading Drive every year to collect books for New Opportunities to the annual Stuff the Bus Campaign to collect donations for local food pantries, Kustra’s impact on the community is felt by many. CJ Niles, who has served on the Character Counts in Iowa Board since its creation in 1997, says the award was made to recognize Iowans like Kustra.
CARROLL, IA
1380kcim.com

Margaret Martin of Carroll

Margaret Laverna (Bonnie) Martin, age 99, of Carroll, passed away on July 3, 2022 at the Greene County Medical Center in Jefferson, Iowa. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Holy Spirit Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. The Celebrant will be Fr. Kevin Richter. Music will be by Kathy Halbur and Sherry Loughran. Gift Bearers will be Jessie Sigler, Maddy Sigler, and Rylyn Sigler. Eucharistic Minister will be Cathy Lyons. Casket Bearers will be Nathan Slater, Evan Slater, Chris Lyons, Colin Lyons, Catherine Higgins, Eric Wittrock, Jessie Sigler, and Brian Ortmeier. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Jefferson, Iowa.
CARROLL, IA
1380kcim.com

Helen Knobbe Johnson of California, formerly of Dedham

Helen Knobbe Johnson passed away peacefully on April 13, 2022. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 9, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Willey. The Celebrant will be Fr. Merlin Schrad. Music will be by Jane Heithoff and the parish choir. Lectors will be Lois Pasley and Dave Knobbe. Gift Bearers will be Roger Knobbe and Debbie Jurvich. Eucharistic Minister will be Gail Hopkins. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Willey. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Sharp Funeral Home in Carroll.
DEDHAM, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pickleball#Concrete Slab#Urban Construction#City Administrator#The Lake View Foundation#Wellmark Blue Cross
Sioux City Journal

Tyson's Storm Lake pork plant turns 40 years old

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Tyson Foods is celebrating its 40th year slaughtering and processing pork in Storm Lake. In 1982, Iowa Beef Processors, Inc., a forerunner to Tyson, purchased the then-vacant plant from Hygrade Food Products and remodeled it extensively. It was IBP's first venture into pork production. Hygrade, which...
STORM LAKE, IA
WHO 13

Swimmer’s body recovered from Twin Lakes Tuesday

ROCKWELL CITY, Iowa — Authorities on Twin Lakes in Calhoun County have recovered the body of a 25-year-old male who went missing while swimming on Monday afternoon around 5:17. Calhoun County Sheriff Pat Riley said that searchers discovered the body of the man at 11:54 a.m. on Tuesday. The...
CALHOUN COUNTY, IA
1380kcim.com

David Freese of Westside

David Gordon Freese, age 87, of Westside, IA, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022 at St. Anthony Regional Hospital. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at the United Church of Westside with Pastor Kevin Freese officiating. Burial will be in the Wheatland Cemetery.
WESTSIDE, IA
1380kcim.com

Seasons Center Re-Accredited By American Association Of Suicidology

The Seasons Center for Behavioral Health has again been certified to provide crisis intervention programs within their service area. Following a recent review by the American Association of Suicidology (AAS), Seasons received accreditation in more than a half-dozen required categories to continue offering much-needed suicide prevention counseling at their offices in northwest and western Iowa. Seasons President and CEO Dan Ries says, “Re-accreditation through the American Association of Suicidology is evidence of Seasons Center’s ongoing commitment to providing services that meet nationally recognized standards. We are thankful for the opportunity to work with AAS to further improve our lifesaving crisis services for our communities, including our 24-hour crisis line, crisis evaluation, and mobile crisis services.” Seasons Center operates nearly a dozen offices, including in Carroll and Storm Lake, with psychiatric and behavioral health professionals available to assist with a variety of mental health needs. Learn more at seasonscenter.org or call 1-800-242-5101.
CARROLL, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
News Break
Politics
nwestiowa.com

Sutherland gets new police officer again

SUTHERLAND—The city of Sutherland’s almost two-month stretch without a police officer is at an end. The city council hired 23-year-old Adam McQueen of Cherokee to be the southern O’Brien County community’s sole officer during a special meeting Tuesday, June 21. He was sworn in following the meeting.
SUTHERLAND, IA
1380kcim.com

Tactical Teams Called In To Make Arrest In Storm Lake Over The Weekend

Authorities in Storm Lake have released the details of an incident from over the weekend that led to the deployment of tactical response teams to bring a suspect into custody. At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 3, the Storm Lake Police Department responded to the 700 block of Cayuga Street following the report of an assault involving a firearm. The victim told law enforcement the suspect, identified as 31-year-old David Vang of Storm Lake, had displayed a large-caliber handgun during a dispute regarding a merchandise exchange. Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for Vang’s home in the 100 block of Hudson Street. At approximately 12:40 p.m., the Storm Lake Entry Team and Buena Vista County Tactical Team executed the search warrant and took Vang into custody without incident. Authorities recovered a handgun matching the victim’s description and corresponding ammunition. Vang was booked in the Buena Vista County jail on a charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was released Monday after posting a $2,000 bond. His next court appearance is slated for July 13.
STORM LAKE, IA
1380kcim.com

Joan Reinart of Boone

A Funeral Service for 74 year old Joan Reinart of Boone, formerly of Carroll, will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday July 6, at the Sharp Funeral Home in Carroll. A private family burial will be held at Holy Family Cemetery near Lidderdale. Visitation will be held from 4p to 6p on Wednesday at the funeral home. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sharp Funeral Home in Carroll.
BOONE, IA
1380kcim.com

Bonita Heuton of Carroll

Bonita Pauline Heuton, age 83, of Carroll, IA, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022 at Accura Healthcare. Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, July 8, 2022 at the St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Carroll. Burial will be in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Carroll.
CARROLL, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy