Kerp’s Is Hosting A Sauk Rail Trail Fundraiser On July 14

Margaret Laverna (Bonnie) Martin, age 99, of Carroll, passed away on July 3, 2022 at the Greene County Medical Center in Jefferson, Iowa. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Holy Spirit Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. The Celebrant will be Fr. Kevin Richter. Music will be by Kathy Halbur and Sherry Loughran. Gift Bearers will be Jessie Sigler, Maddy Sigler, and Rylyn Sigler. Eucharistic Minister will be Cathy Lyons. Casket Bearers will be Nathan Slater, Evan Slater, Chris Lyons, Colin Lyons, Catherine Higgins, Eric Wittrock, Jessie Sigler, and Brian Ortmeier. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Jefferson, Iowa.
