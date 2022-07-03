ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MO

3-on-3 tournament held to preserve Jackson City State Park basketball courts

By Lucas Sellem
KFVS12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - A 3-on-3 basketball tournament was held in Jackson in an effort to preserve the Jackson City State Park basketball courts. “It started a few months ago,” said Josh Lukefahr, the tournament organizer. “I wanted to do a project, a GoFundMe page, to rehab the courts. It needs...

www.kfvs12.com

