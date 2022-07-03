3-on-3 tournament held to preserve Jackson City State Park basketball courts

The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Foundation has announced 44 principals from across the Commonwealth that will participate in the Leadership Institute for School Principals Class of 2023. One of them is from Laurel County. This executive-level leadership training course, usually reserved for the nation’s top CEOs, is offered to Kentucky school principals through the Kentucky Chamber Foundation’s partnership with Truist Leadership Institute. The principals were chosen by business leaders and school superintendents that make up the Kentucky Chamber Foundation’s Leadership Institute for School Principals Advisory Board. Elementary, middle, and high school principals from across Kentucky representing both public and private schools applied for the institute, which is supported by donations from businesses across the state. Over the past 11 years, more than $3.5 million has been spent on over 500 principals from 104 Kentucky counties since the program began in 2011. Among the principals chosen for the Leadership Institute for School Principals Class of 2023 was Laurel County’s Brent Collins of Wyan-Pine Grove Elementary School. If you are interested in supporting a principal in your area, please consider donating to the Deirdre Lyons Scholarship Fund. This fund will be used to support executive training for participants of the Kentucky Chamber Foundation’s Leadership Institute program.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO