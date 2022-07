Cameron Norrie’s girlfriend has a “really good impact” on the British player, his coach has said.Argentinian Facundo Lugones, who has been working with Norrie for almost seven years since his college days, said on Wednesday that the 26-year-old’s girlfriend Louise Jacobi has “made him mature a lot”.The buzz around Britain’s Number One has reached fever pitch after his stunning quarter-final victory against Belgium’s David Goffin on No 1 Court on Tuesday evening.Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, his coach revealed that the player likes “consistency”, keeping a close circle of people around him and playing backgammon for coffees with his fitness...

TENNIS ・ 3 HOURS AGO