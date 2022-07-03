ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlos Sainz lauds ‘special’ Silverstone after claiming first-ever F1 Grand Prix victory

By Karl Matchett
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TNFhG_0gToAcdA00

Carlos Sainz made clear his delight and gratitude after winning Sunday’s British Grand Prix , a first triumph for the Spaniard on the Formula One circuit in what was his 150th race start.

The Ferrari man was on pole position at Silverstone , though his lead initially lasted only seconds as Max Verstappen bypassed him heading into turn one - but a huge crash behind them meant a restart from the original positions.

Even then, an exhilarating race provided so many twists and turns that both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton also led at different stages, before a Safety Car came out in the closing stages which proved pivotal.

Sainz, Hamilton and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez all immediately pitted to change to soft tyres while then-leader Leclerc was left on hard compounds, with the bunched-up group then producing a thrilling finale which saw Perez take second and Hamilton third.

It was Sainz who triumphed though, and noted the “special” role Silverstone had played in his career to date in a celebratory post-race speech.

“It’s amazing. First race won, 150 races later, with Ferrari in Silverstone - I cannot ask for more,” he said.

“It’s a day I’ll never forget, thank you everyone for today. We managed to hold on and I’m incredibly happy.

“Silverstone has been a special place for me, first pole in 2010 [in Formula BMW] and 12 years later exactly the same in F1 . Thanks for being part of it and cheering me on.”

On the race itself, Sainz was one of a number of drivers who suffered from either having or colliding with debris after the big early incidents, while he also rejected Ferrari’s call on the restart to be used as a blocker for Hamilton, then third, to protect Leclerc’s lead.

That proved the right call as his teammate fell to fourth after Sainz bypassed him and sped away to victory.

“I struggled with balance on the medium tyres [and] I opened the front left [in an early incident] but I stayed believing and when the Safety Car came it gave me the opportunity to get back on it.

“You can imagine the nerves on the restart knowing it was my chance!”

The victory lifts Sainz to within 11 points of his teammate in the driver standings, still fourth, with Red Bull pair Verstappen and Perez still out in front. Red Bull lead Ferrari by 76 in the constructor standings.

