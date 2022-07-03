ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ricky Martin's camp denies restraining order allegations

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZlzhD_0gToAbkR00

Representatives for Ricky Martin have denied allegations that led to a restraining order against the Puerto Rican superstar, who has not been charged with any crime.

Police said Saturday that a judge had issued the order against Martin, but authorities trying to serve the order were unable to find the superstar in the Puerto Rican town of Dorado where he lives. The order was filed under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law and police spokesman Axel Valencia said he could not provide further details, including who filed the order.

Representatives for Martin described the allegations as “completely false and fabricated,” People magazine reported. It did not name the representatives.

“We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated,” they told the magazine.

El Vocero, a Puerto Rico newspaper, said the order states that Martin and the other person dated for seven months. The report quotes the order as saying they broke up two months ago, but the petitioner says Martin did not accept the separation and has been seen loitering near the petitioner’s house at least three times.

“The petitioner fears for his safety,” El Vocero quoted the order as saying.

AP has not obtained a copy of the order.

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

Amber Heard’s Lawyers Single Out Juror 15 In Attempt To Get Johnny Depp Verdict Axed

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial might technically be over, but with each passing day, it’s becoming clearer we’re not even close to a legal resolution. On Friday, Heard’s attorneys filed a 43 page motion in an attempt to get the court to overturn the more than ten million dollar judgment against their client. The filing runs down a host of different reasons they feel the verdict should be thrown out, including problems with Juror 15.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Survivor of migrant trailer says smugglers covered floor with powdered chicken bouillon to mask scent

A survivor of the trip that left 53 migrants dead in a sweltering semi-trailer abandoned on the outskirts of San Antonio last week said she believes that the smugglers responsible for the trip covered the floor of the vehicle with powdered chicken bouillon to cover the human scent inside. In an interview with The Associated Press, 20-year-old Yenifer Yulisa Cardona Tomás said that the smugglers also confiscated the migrants’ cell phones before the journey began.Ms Cardona Tomás, who hails from Guatemala City, was intubated and is now recovering at a hospital in San Antonio. She said that the substance...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Martin
TODAY.com

Ricky Martin responds to restraining order filed against him, says claims are 'completely false'

Ricky Martin is calling the allegations against him “completely false” following news that a judge in Puerto Rico has issued a restraining order against him. After the restraining order was signed on Friday, police attempted to serve the order to Martin at his Puerto Rican home in Dorado, a police spokesperson named Axel Valencia confirmed to The Associated Press.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restraining Order#Crime#Loitering#Puerto Rican
The Independent

11-year-old Brazil rape survivor finally given abortion after 29 weeks of pregnancy

An 11-year-old girl in Brazil who was raped and did not want to give birth after becoming pregnant received legal abortion of the foetus seven weeks after she appealed to court, sparking anger over poor abortion rights legislation in the country.The case also called into question the alleged conduct of the judge hearing the case, who told the girl to “hold on a little more”.The girl had appealed to court last month when her pregnancy had reached 22 weeks and doctors refused to abort the foetus citing the duration of the pregnancy, said her lawyer Daniela Felix.After the seventh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinemablend

Pirates Of The Caribbean Actress Naomie Harris Shares Thoughts On Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Media Coverage During Trial

Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard dominated headlines for the entirety of the six-week trial and, even a month later, it continues to be a topic of interest, as both parties deal with the aftermath. There were a number of reasons this case in particular drew so much attention. The seriousness of the allegations that the stars lobbed at each other, the (sometimes alpaca-related) hijinks that took place in the courtroom, and the public’s ability to watch everything go down on TV all contributed to high interest. But one of Depp’s Pirates of the Caribbean co-stars, Naomie Harris, said she found the whole situation kind of “disturbing.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s wealthy ex lovers and why they’re suddenly being used in the courtroom

Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorneys are seeking to recast the disgraced British socialite as a devoted stepmother and a loving wife in the lead-up to sentencing for child sex abuse convictions later this month.Central to this makeover is the portrayal in a 77-page sentencing submission of her relationships with two wealthy, successful men and their children that were ruined by the stigma of her years-long association with Jeffrey Epstein. In the filing released late on Wednesday, attorney Bobbi Sternheim wrote that Maxwell’s “life after Epstein” in the early 2000s was that of a committed partner to Ted Waitt, the billionaire philanthropist...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ComicBook

Amber Heard Legal Team Requests Johnny Deep Trial Verdict Be Overturned Over Alleged Imposter Juror, Lack of Evidence

Amber Heard's legal team has filed new documents asking the judge in her defamation case with ex-husband Johnny Depp to set aside the verdict in the case on the grounds that the verdict was unsupported by the evidence. Additionally, the filing claims that one of the juror's in the case may have been an imposter and suggests that Juror 15 was significantly younger than their listed age.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Where was Amber Heard's baby daughter during Johnny Depp trial?

When Amber Heard mentioned her baby daughter, Oonagh Paige, during her explosive court battle with Johnny Depp, it was a shock to many. The Aquaman actress has rarely spoken about the child she welcomed via surrogate since she announced her birth in July 2021. But where was the little girl...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

729K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy