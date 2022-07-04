ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Denmark shooting: Three killed in Copenhagen after gunman opens fire on shoppers in busy mall

By Andy Gregory
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d1mZQ_0gToAY3800

Three people have been killed and three others are in a critical condition after a gunman opened fire on crowds at a shopping centre in Copenhagen .

Shoppers were seen fleeing from the Field’s mall on Sunday evening and others hid in shops after gunshots were heard at around 1730 local time (1530 GMT).

A man in his 40s and “two young people” were killed and several others were injured, police inspector Soren Thomassen told a news conference.

A 22-year-old Danish man has been arrested in connection with the shooting. There was no indication that anyone else was involved but detectives are investigating, Mr Thomassen said.

While police could not rule out the possibility that it was an “act of terrorism”, it was too early to speculate on the gunman’s motive, he told reporters earlier on Sunday evening.

Police are convinced that the man they arrested was the gunman, and he was in possession of a rifle and ammunition when he was detained, the police chief said at the later press conference.

The suspect has been charged with manslaughter – which in Danish law describes the act of intentionally killing someone – and will go before a judge on Monday, Mr Thomassen said.

The shooting prompted a huge police response, with a vast number of armed officers patrolling and searching the surrounding area. Copenhagen police advised people inside the mall to stay put and await police assistance after reports of a gunman emerged.

Pictures later taken by media at the scene showed a man being led to a police van by armed officers.

“We do not have information that others are involved. This is what we know now,” Mr Thomassen told the press conference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tH4dv_0gToAY3800

Police did not initially give a specific number of casualties, and a spokesperson at the capital’s main hospital, Rigshospitalet, told Reuters it had received a “small group of patients” for treatment. It had called in extra staff, including surgeons and nurses, the spokesperson added.

Danish broadcaster TV2 posted a photo of a man being put on a stretcher, and published a grainy photo of the alleged gunman – a man wearing knee-length shorts and a tank top and holding what appeared to be a rifle in his right hand.

In a late-night statement, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said: “We have all been brutally ripped from the bright summer that had just begun. It is incomprehensible. Heartbreaking. Meaningless. Our beautiful and usually so safe capital was changed in a split second.”

The shopping centre – one of the largest of its kind in Scandinavia – is situated in Orestad, an area in the south of Denmark’s capital city, on the island of Amager.

Laurits Hermansen was in a clothing store at the shopping centre with his family when he heard “three-four bangs”, he told Danish broadcaster DR. “Really loud bangs. It sounded like the shots were being fired just next to the store,” he said.

One witness, Mahdi Al-wazni, told the Danish tabloid BT that the gunman “seemed very aggressive and shouted different things”. Another eyewitness, Rikke Levandovski, told TV2: “People first thought it was a thief ... Then I suddenly hear shots and threw myself behind the counter inside the store.”

“He is just shooting into the crowd, not up in ceiling or into the floor,” she added.

A witness who gave her name as Isabella told public broadcaster DR: “My friend and I ... suddenly we hear shots. I hear about 10 shots and then run as fast as we can into a toilet. We squeeze into this tiny toilet where we are around 11 people.”

In an update at 1948 local time [1748 GMT], Copenhagen police said: “We are still massively present in Fields and working to secure the entire building. If you are still in Fields, stay where you are and wait for the police.”

The force encouraged Copenhagen residents and those who have been to the shopping centre on Sunday to contact their relatives to let them know they are safe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pUofB_0gToAY3800

The shopping centre sits close to the airport, and less than a mile from a concert venue at which Harry Styles had been due to perform at 8pm.

The former One Direction star’s show had reportedly been given permission to go ahead after close dialogue with the police, but it was delayed and ultimately cancelled . Footage showed an announcer on stage informing fans that the concert would not go ahead and police would escort them to the metro for them to leave the area.

Styles wrote on Snapchat: “My team and I pray for everyone involved in the Copenhagen shopping mall shooting. I am shocked. Love H.”

Hans Christian Stoltz, a 53-year-old IT consultant who was bringing his daughters to the Styles show, described the shooting as “pure terror”.

“This is awful,” he said. “You might wonder how a person can do this to another human being, but it’s beyond anything that’s possible.”

An event in southern Denmark to commemorate the end of the first three stages of the Tour de France cycling race, hosted by the Danish Crown Prince and with the prime minister in attendance, was also cancelled, the royal palace said on its website.

In a joint statement, Queen Margrethe, her son Crown Prince Frederik and his wife, Crown Princess Mary, said: “We do not yet know the full extent of the tragedy, but it is already clear that more people have lost their lives and that even more have been injured ... The situation calls for unity and care.”

The shooting came a week after a mass shooting in neighboring Norway, where police said a man opened fire during a LGBT+ festival, killing two people and wounding more than 20.

The terrorist threat against Denmark is currently assessed to be “serious”, with the biggest threat coming from “militant Islamism”, according to the latest report from the Danish Security and Intelligence Service.

The threat to Denmark from right-wing extremists is considered at a “general” level, which means there is capability and/or intent and possibly planning.

Denmark last saw a militant attack in 2015, during which a lone gunman shot and killed a man outside a culture centre hosting a debate on freedom of speech, and later killed a person outside a synagogue in central Copenhagen. That gunman was killed in a shootout with police.

Additional reporting by agencies

Comments / 1

Related
AOL Corp

Glacier collapses in Italian Alps, killing at least six

ROME (Reuters) -Parts of a mountain glacier collapsed in the Italian Alps on Sunday amid record temperatures, local authorities said, killing at least six people and injuring eight. The Trento provincial government said rescue operations were in progress after a large "ice avalanche" involving hikers, adding that there was likely...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mette Frederiksen
Newsweek

Russian Oligarch Yuri Voronov Found Dead in Swimming Pool

A multi-millionaire businessman was found dead floating in his swimming pool near St. Petersburg in the latest mysterious demise of a member of Russia's elite over the last few months. The body of Yuri Voronov, 61, was found in his home in the ultra-wealthy Vyborgsky district of the Leningrad region...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Shocked Brits' easyJet flight to Menorca is intercepted by Spanish fighter planes 'after 18-year-old holidaymaker on board posted hoax BOMB THREAT'

The British teenager arrested on suspicion of making a false bomb threat on a packed easyJet plane has been hauled to court after two nights in a Spanish police cell. The 18-year-old was taken to the court in the Menorcan capital Mahon by two armed police officers this morning so he could be handed over to a judge for questioning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Two women killed in shark attacks in Egypt’s Red Sea

Two women have been killed in shark attacks in Egypt’s Red Sea, south of the city of Hurghada, the Egyptian environment ministry has said. Two sources told Reuters that the body of a Romanian tourist in her late forties was discovered hours after an attack that left a 68-year-old Austrian woman dead. Both attacks happened within 600 metres of each other, off the coast of Sahl Hasheesh, according to the sources.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Copenhagen#Violent Crime#Danish#Med
Daily Mail

Ukrainian girl, 11, is forced to return to her war-torn homeland after Home Office officials repeatedly rejected her visa bid to live with her aunt in Britain

A Ukrainian girl has been forced to return to her war-torn home city after her hopes of a starting a new life with her aunt and cousin in the UK were dashed. Alisa Miroshyna, 11, spent nearly three months in Poland waiting for a visa after her parents who both serve in the Ukrainian Army got legal papers, allowing her aunt to act for her.
U.K.
BBC

Zara Aleena: Man arrested over 'stranger attack' in Ilford

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a suspected stranger attack on a woman in east London. Zara Aleena, 35, was assaulted as she walked along Cranbrook Road, towards Gants Hill station in Ilford, in the early hours of Sunday. The Met Police believe she was the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

American tourist banned for life from Rome’s Spanish Steps after causing $26,000 in damages with e-scooter

An American tourist in Rome has been banned from the city's iconic Spanish Steps for life after she and a friend caused $26,000 worth of damage to them with an electric scooter. The woman, a 28-year-old American tourist, reportedly hurled an electric scooter down the Spanish Steps in Rome. The incident was caught on camera by a passerby who was filming at the time. Just before the incident the woman and another man were trying to bring their scooters down the stairs. The woman apparently got tired of trying to drag the scooter and decided to just throw it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Terrorism
BBC

Egypt: Red Sea beaches close after deadly shark attack

Egyptian authorities have closed several beaches on the country's Red Sea coast after two female tourists were killed in shark attacks. One was a 68-year-old Austrian who had an arm torn off while swimming near the city of Hurghada on Friday, the regional governor said. Shark attacks are rare in...
WORLD
BBC

Bedford: One dead as gas explosion wrecks flats

One person has died and three others were taken to hospital after a "major gas explosion" and a huge fire at a block of flats in Bedford. The incident happened in the Redwood Grove area of the town at about 09:30 BST when fire engulfed 20 flats. Witness Alex Feltham...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

The Independent

732K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy