Brooklyn American Independence Day Parade celebrates 115th year

An aide to Mayor Adams was robbed by a pair of armed men in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, police said. Chris Baugh, 33, was confronted by the robbers about 10:30 a.m. at the corner of Hudson Ave. and York St. in Vinegar Hill while he was heading to pick up his city car — and implored the thieves: “You don’t want to do this. I work for the mayor,” according to police sources. The duo cornered Baugh ...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO