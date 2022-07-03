Brooklyn American Independence Day Parade celebrates 115th year

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — The Macy’s Fireworks lit up New York City Monday night, but across the river, Jersey City was throwing its own daylong party. The rival display didn’t disappoint — and neither did the celebrity guests, including New Jersey native Shaquille O’Neal. The NBA star, who performs music under the name Diesel, […]
A $50,000 reward is being offered for an "irreplaceable" religious artifact cut out of a Catholic church in Brooklyn during a daring heist over Memorial Day weekend, church leaders said Tuesday. The pure 18-karat gold jeweled tabernacle, worth an estimated more than $2 million, was snatched from St. Augustine Roman...
This is the first in a 3-part series on property management in Brooklyn. This first installment takes a look at the experience of tenants. Part two will look at the experience from the perspective of the landlord. New York is a renter’s city. That’s not an opinion. It’s a statement...
It wasn’t that long ago when we felt like we were being inundated with New Yorkers all at once; choked and crowded into our already densely populated state with people escaping city life during COVID. Of course, it was mostly New Yorkers who were leaving their crammed quarters to...
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Joey Chestnut grabbed a protester during the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in Brooklyn on Monday. The Darth Vader mask-wearing protester held a sign that read “Expose Smithfield’s Deathstar.” Another protester wore a stormtrooper mask from the “Star Wars” series. Smithfield is the manufacturer of Nathan’s […]
Beloved bar Union Pool in Williamsburg is closed temporarily due to a fire that injured 14 people and left seven hospitalized. According to fire department officials, a total of 14 people, including as many as 11 firefighters, required medical treatment at the scene near the corner of Meeker and Union avenues. The fire was underway before 6 A.M. and raged until close to 8 A.M.
Mediaco urban AC WBLS New York fills its afternoon drive position with “JusNik,” who succeeds Shaila Scott following her June exit after two stints at the station. The Brooklyn-born and Queens-raised “JusNik” was most recently PD and midday host at Summitmedia hip-hop/R&B “95.7 Jamz” WBHJ Birmingham using the name “Nu York.” She exited WBHJ in May, after 13 years with the station.
NEW YORK - The first and only Black-owned business along the Madison Avenue shopping corridor is closing shop. This is the final week in the storefront for ArtBag Creations, but the owners will continue to serve the community with craftsmanship. ArtBag Creations president Chris Moore said the decision did not...
An aide to Mayor Adams was robbed by a pair of armed men in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, police said. Chris Baugh, 33, was confronted by the robbers about 10:30 a.m. at the corner of Hudson Ave. and York St. in Vinegar Hill while he was heading to pick up his city car — and implored the thieves: “You don’t want to do this. I work for the mayor,” according to police sources. The duo cornered Baugh ...
In its first in-person celebration since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kings County Courts Caribbean-American Heritage Month Committee on Thursday honored three outstanding Caribbean-born and Caribbean American legal luminaries during a spectacular lunch-hour ceremony in a large Jury Room at Kings County Supreme Court, downtown Brooklyn. The honorees were: New York...
NEW YORK - Four people who were enjoying a July 4th cookout in the Springfield Gardens section of Queens were hit by gunfire. The NYPD says it happened around 10:15 p.m. on 137th Ave. The group was having a BBQ cookout when at least one person opened fire on the group.
Fati Vuillemey, who uses a motorized wheelchair, says she’s had numerous issues using Access-a-Ride to get around on Staten Island. Living in her second-floor apartment, she could not imagine how, when an emergency arises, she would be able to even escape from her home. “My living situation was an...
Haitian American Dr. Eli Joseph will deliver his second TEDx talk this fall at the upcoming TEDxQueensVillage conference on September 2, 2022, in Queens, New York City. The theme for his talk is entitled “Time is Your Biggest Competition.”. Soon after, Dr. Eli Joseph is set to deliver his...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This is sure to be one hotly contested battle. We’re looking for Staten Island’s best calamari as part of our next Best of Staten Island Bracket Buster challenge. Which place has the crunchiest coating, the perfect bites and a supreme side of marinara sauce?
