Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn American Independence Day Parade celebrates 115th year

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRevelers were on the street Sunday for the 115th annual Brooklyn...

PIX11

Shaq performs as part of Jersey City’s July 4th celebrations

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — The Macy’s Fireworks lit up New York City Monday night, but across the river, Jersey City was throwing its own daylong party. The rival display didn’t disappoint — and neither did the celebrity guests, including New Jersey native Shaquille O’Neal. The NBA star, who performs music under the name Diesel, […]
JERSEY CITY, NJ
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
NBC New York

$50,000 Reward Offered for Century-Old Tabernacle Swiped From NYC Church

A $50,000 reward is being offered for an "irreplaceable" religious artifact cut out of a Catholic church in Brooklyn during a daring heist over Memorial Day weekend, church leaders said Tuesday. The pure 18-karat gold jeweled tabernacle, worth an estimated more than $2 million, was snatched from St. Augustine Roman...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Joey Chestnut grabs protester during Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in Brooklyn

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Joey Chestnut grabbed a protester during the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in Brooklyn on Monday. The Darth Vader mask-wearing protester held a sign that read “Expose Smithfield’s Deathstar.” Another protester wore a stormtrooper mask from the “Star Wars” series. Smithfield is the manufacturer of Nathan’s […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NYS Music

Union Pool Damaged, 14 Injured in Williamsburg Fire

Beloved bar Union Pool in Williamsburg is closed temporarily due to a fire that injured 14 people and left seven hospitalized. According to fire department officials, a total of 14 people, including as many as 11 firefighters, required medical treatment at the scene near the corner of Meeker and Union avenues. The fire was underway before 6 A.M. and raged until close to 8 A.M.
BROOKLYN, NY
insideradio.com

WBLS New York Fills Afternoon Opening With ‘JusNik’ From WBHJ.

Mediaco urban AC WBLS New York fills its afternoon drive position with “JusNik,” who succeeds Shaila Scott following her June exit after two stints at the station. The Brooklyn-born and Queens-raised “JusNik” was most recently PD and midday host at Summitmedia hip-hop/R&B “95.7 Jamz” WBHJ Birmingham using the name “Nu York.” She exited WBHJ in May, after 13 years with the station.
BROOKLYN, NY
Politics
Daily News

Aide to Mayor Adams robbed by armed duo in Brooklyn; City Hall says incident highlights need to get illegal guns off NYC streets

An aide to Mayor Adams was robbed by a pair of armed men in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, police said. Chris Baugh, 33, was confronted by the robbers about 10:30 a.m. at the corner of Hudson Ave. and York St. in Vinegar Hill while he was heading to pick up his city car — and implored the thieves: “You don’t want to do this. I work for the mayor,” according to police sources. The duo cornered Baugh ...
BROOKLYN, NY
caribbeanlife.com

Kings County Courts honor outstanding Caribbean legal luminaries

In its first in-person celebration since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kings County Courts Caribbean-American Heritage Month Committee on Thursday honored three outstanding Caribbean-born and Caribbean American legal luminaries during a spectacular lunch-hour ceremony in a large Jury Room at Kings County Supreme Court, downtown Brooklyn. The honorees were: New York...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

4 people shot at Queens holiday cookout

NEW YORK - Four people who were enjoying a July 4th cookout in the Springfield Gardens section of Queens were hit by gunfire. The NYPD says it happened around 10:15 p.m. on 137th Ave. The group was having a BBQ cookout when at least one person opened fire on the group.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Aide to Mayor Eric Adams robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11)- One of Mayor Eric Adams’ aides was robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, police said. The 33-year-old man was walking near Sands and Navy streets at around 10:30 a.m. when he was approached by two suspects demanding his belongings, police said. When the city employee refused, he was pushed to the ground before the perpetrators took out a gun, officials said.
BROOKLYN, NY

