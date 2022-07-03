ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder City, NV

Small plane crash reported near US 95 in Boulder City

By News 3 Staff
news3lv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas (KSNV) — Boulder City Police and Fire Departments are responding to a...

news3lv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near I-15, Pinto Lane

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Monday morning. It happened around 3:48 a.m. near I-15 South and Pinto Lane. Nevada Highway Patrol says an unknown male adult was struck by a vehicle and the driver fled the scene. The male...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police investigate suspicious device at east valley business

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Police are currently responding to an incident involving a suspicious device at an east valley business Tuesday morning. The incident was reported at around 9:14 a.m. at the 5100 block of E Tropicana Ave, near Nellis Blvd. According to RTC, Tropicana is closed at Nellis...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Boulder City, NV
Crime & Safety
City
Boulder City, NV
Local
Nevada Accidents
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
thestandardnewspaper.online

Boulder City woman missing after falling off jet ski

LAKE MEAD NRA – U.S. Park Rangers of Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Special Agents with the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB) are seeking information from the public to help identify and locate a missing Boulder City woman. Park rangers say the female, only known as “Lily,” was last seen in the Boulder Harbor area of Lake Mead before falling off of a jet ski at approximately 6:15 a.m. PST on Thursday, June 30.
BOULDER CITY, NV
Nationwide Report

Juvenile in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

On Monday, a juvenile suffered critical injuries following an auto-pedestrian collision in Las Vegas. As per the initial information, the hit-and-run crash was reported at 8:47 p.m. in the 800 block of Miller Avenue, just west of Revere Street. The early reports showed that the juvenile was standing on street in front of a home when a possible Chevrolet Cruze heading westbound on Miller hit them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Traffic Accident#Boulder City Police
8newsnow.com

18-year-old causes crash that leaves 1 dead in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A two-vehicle collision has left one person dead in North Las Vegas. An 18-year-old now faces two charges, one of which is a felony for reckless driving, after crashing into another vehicle with two occupants and killing one. North Las Vegas Police responded to a crash...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

1 person dead, 2 people injured after a high-speed crash in North Las Vegas (North Las Vegas, NV)

One person died while two others received injuries after a high-speed crash Monday afternoon in North Las Vegas. As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place at about 2:46 p.m. on Deer Springs Way and Gliding Eagle Street. The preliminary reports showed that the driver of one sedan was going westbound at a high rate of speed. This sedan then slammed into another sedan heading northbound through the intersection.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
news3lv.com

Las Vegas mayor, officials considering curfew on Fremont Street

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Following violence at the Fremont Street Experience, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman says she's considering setting a curfew for those under 21 at the popular tourist destination. In a series of tweets sent out Tuesday, Goodman said she met with downtown Las Vegas property owners...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy