Small plane crash reported near US 95 in Boulder City

One person died while two others received injuries after a high-speed crash Monday afternoon in North Las Vegas. As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place at about 2:46 p.m. on Deer Springs Way and Gliding Eagle Street. The preliminary reports showed that the driver of one sedan was going westbound at a high rate of speed. This sedan then slammed into another sedan heading northbound through the intersection.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO