Small plane crash reported near US 95 in Boulder City

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Monday morning. It happened around 3:48 a.m. near I-15 South and Pinto Lane. Nevada Highway Patrol says an unknown male adult was struck by a vehicle and the driver fled the scene. The male...
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a “suspicious item” Tuesday morning in the east valley. According to LVMPD’s Larry Hadfield, the department’s armor squad is at the scene. Tropicana Avenue was closed in both directions at Nellis Boulevard while...
LAKE MEAD NRA – U.S. Park Rangers of Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Special Agents with the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB) are seeking information from the public to help identify and locate a missing Boulder City woman. Park rangers say the female, only known as “Lily,” was last seen in the Boulder Harbor area of Lake Mead before falling off of a jet ski at approximately 6:15 a.m. PST on Thursday, June 30.
On Monday, a juvenile suffered critical injuries following an auto-pedestrian collision in Las Vegas. As per the initial information, the hit-and-run crash was reported at 8:47 p.m. in the 800 block of Miller Avenue, just west of Revere Street. The early reports showed that the juvenile was standing on street in front of a home when a possible Chevrolet Cruze heading westbound on Miller hit them.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A two-vehicle collision has left one person dead in North Las Vegas. An 18-year-old now faces two charges, one of which is a felony for reckless driving, after crashing into another vehicle with two occupants and killing one. North Las Vegas Police responded to a crash...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — In addition to beefing up officers and improving lighting, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman believes a tighter curfew could improve safety following reports of an uptick of crime downtown involving young people. The family of one shooting victim News 3 talked to agrees change is...
One person died while two others received injuries after a high-speed crash Monday afternoon in North Las Vegas. As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place at about 2:46 p.m. on Deer Springs Way and Gliding Eagle Street. The preliminary reports showed that the driver of one sedan was going westbound at a high rate of speed. This sedan then slammed into another sedan heading northbound through the intersection.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– It’s seen every year, many communities put on their own firework shows on Independence Day, with fireworks that can’t be purchased in Las Vegas. Illegal fireworks are an enormous fire concern. In one neighborhood in the southwest valley, a palm tree caught fire as a result.
A Las Vegas man captured video of the fireworks on Fourth of July. Some of the fireworks were legal ones done by the casino properties but many seen on the drone video were illegal fireworks happening in local neighborhoods.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Following violence at the Fremont Street Experience, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman says she's considering setting a curfew for those under 21 at the popular tourist destination. In a series of tweets sent out Tuesday, Goodman said she met with downtown Las Vegas property owners...
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police were stumped by a bizarre discovery at the home of a former city council member this week. “I’ve had a few odd things happen in my life. This has got to be, on a scale of 1 to 10, a 10," said former city councilman Steve Miller.
