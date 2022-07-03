ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office statement on Fireworks

Cover picture for the articleTHE WOODLANDS, TX — We understand that many residents are concerned about...

mocomotive.com

Montgomery County declares burn ban

Montgomery County voted unanimously to enforce a mandatory countywide burn ban at a special Commissioners Court meeting July 5. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) Editor’s note: This is an update to the June 30 story that Community Impact Newspaper previously reported on the Montgomery County burn ban. Montgomery County voted unanimously…
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY OFFICIALS TERMINATE TWO ASSOCIATE JUDGES

As Commissioners Court convened Tuesday morning in a Special Session, Commissioners Walker and Noack along with Judge Keough went into Executive Session in reference to approving the termination of Associate Judges of Associate Judge Paul Damico and Associate Judge David Bluestein, along with accepting the resignation of Bernice Greathouse. On June 29, 2022, a Board of Judges meeting was held. After hearing the results of a Montgomery County Attorney’s Office investigation they decided to terminate all three individuals. That was done, however, Greathouse resigned. The investigation was over two of the individuals there had been discrepancies over the compensation of pay they had been receiving. Commissioner Noack said the amount had been in excess of thousands of dollars over a period of 14-18 months. The amount was in excess of $50,000. After the termination was approved by Walker, Noack, and Keough, Keough introduced a motion to defund the position of the Associate Judges which was approved. Noack then introduced a motion in which he stated, “have the County Attorneys Office send a demand letter to Paul Damico and David Bluestein to collect all ill-gotten gains on behalf of the taxpayers of Montgomery County. Including retirement, overpay, and taxes that were paid. We want the exact amount returned to the taxpayers.” He also added that if the two do not follow through a civil case is filed to make recovery. Damico was appointed to the bench in 2010. In June of 2020 Commissioners approved a pay raise for Damico to $132,470 a year. Noack and Keough voted against the raise at the time. Not over his abilities but due to no other county employees getting raises. David Bluestein, prior to becoming an Associate Judge, he was an Assistant District and County Attorney. He was sworn in by Judge Michalk to the Associate Judge position on May 19, 2020. His salary was also $132,470. Beatrice Greathouse was the OCA Manager-Indigent Defense for the Office of Court Administration. She began working in 2003 for Montgomery County as an Assistant Appointment Designee for the Office of Indigent Defense.
mocomotive.com

Missing Person Juvenile – Tristan Windom-Reed

SPRING, TX — Tristan was last seen at home in the South Montgomery County area on July 2, 2022 at 1:30PM. Tristan is believed to in the area of Rayford Road near Imperial Oaks Blvd. We have no clothing descriptions for Tristan at this time. Tristan has been known to visit friends in the Kingwood area before.
mocomotive.com

Burning Regulations in Montgomery County Prohibit Residential and Commercial Refuse Burning

THE WOODLANDS, TX — With the July 4th Holiday Weekend well underway, Montgomery County Fire Officials are urging residents to use caution and avoid discharging consumer fireworks in areas that did not benefit from the recent rainfall. While some parts of the County east of I-45 saw rainfall this week, most of the rest of Montgomery County ranges from being classified as either “unusually dry” or in “moderate drought”.
mocomotive.com

San Antonio man drowns in Lake Conroe, authorities say

MONTGOMERY, Texas (CW39) — A San Antonio man is dead after authorities say he drowned in Lake Conroe on the Fourth of July. It happened shortly before 3 p.m., according to Montgomery County officials. Witnesses say the man, identified as 28-year-old Binh Le was swimming when he began waving…
Community Impact Houston

The Woodlands' Creekside Park, Carlton Woods among areas under voluntary water restrictions

Voluntary water restrictions are enacted as part of a Drought Contingency Plan in parts of The Woodlands located in Harris County. (Courtesy Pexels.com) Residents of Creekside Park and Carlton Woods at Creekside Park in The Woodlands are within the region that is implementing voluntary water restrictions for landscaped areas, according to the utility district governing the area's water services.
bluebonnetnews.com

Dead fish in San Jacinto River fork near Cleveland prompts warning

A few hundred fish were found dead in the East Fork of the San Jacinto River on the west side of Cleveland on Saturday, and authorities are now investigating to see if the fish died from a contaminant in the river or another cause. According to Cleveland Police Chief Darrel...
kwhi.com

TWO ARRESTED AFTER POLICE ALERTED

Two people were arrested Saturday after Police were alerted to a wanted person entering the city of Brenham. Brenham Police report that Saturday evening at 8:10, Officer Connor Caskey was alerted via Washington County Dispatch of a wanted person entering the city limits of Brenham. Once the vehicle was located, Officers made contact with the driver, Deontae Brown, 22 of Killeen, and was booked for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana less than two ounces. Front Seat.
kwhi.com

KATY MAN ARRESTED FOR OUTSTANDING WARRANTS

A Katy man was arrested Friday for outstanding warrants. Brenham Police report that Friday afternoon at 12:25, responded to the Brenham Police Department, in reference to a warrant service. Upon arrival Camron Wayne Hennon, 19 of Katy, was taken into custody for two warrants for Theft of Property between $100 and $750. Hennon was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
Fort Bend Star

Sheriff’s Office mum on fatal shooting

More than two weeks after a Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed a man during a traffic stop in Fresno, officials with the office are declining to answer any questions about the incident. Investigators allege that at about 10:15 p.m. June 23, a deputy tried to...
mocomotive.com

WOMAN CRITICAL AFTER FM 1314 HEADON CRASH

Just before 3:30 pm, calls started coming into Montgomery County 911 reporting a head-on crash with an 18-wheeler and roll-over crash on FM 1314 south of Exxon Road. Caney Creek Fire was first on scene and reported an 18-wheeler with heavy …. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/woman-critical-after-fm-1314-headon-crash/
Nationwide Report

1 person dead, 5 injured after a two-vehicle collision on I-45 in Walker County (New Waverly, TX)

1 person dead, 5 injured after a two-vehicle collision on I-45 in Walker County (New Waverly, TX)Nationwide Report. On Saturday evening, one person was killed while five others suffered injuries following a traffic collision in Walker County. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place moments after 8 PM on I-45 southbound at FM 1375. The preliminary investigation indicated that a truck hauling a trailer came over the hill and slammed into a passenger car with 4 adults and 2 children inside [...]
