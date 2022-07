Click here to read the full article. Anyone with the means can own a plane—or at least charter one—these days. The new power move is to own a private airport, especially one with an adjacent housing development that allows you to taxi from the runway to your own driveway. Want your own? Limington Airport is up for sale in southern Maine, offering access to nearby Portland and only a two-hour drive to downtown Boston. The 43-acre property is already a working airfield attached to a roll-up housing development. It’s on the market for $2.5 million. “It’s a unique property,” says Kevin...

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO