Gate City, VA

Virginia Peters

Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

Gate City, VA - Virginia Peters, 86, Gate City,...

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

Dorothy Lee Stapleton

HALLS - Dorothy Lee Stapleton, 96, of Halls, formerly of Kingsport, passed away on July 4, 2022. She was born October 10, 1925 in Concord, NC. She was educated in the city schools of Concord and graduated from the University of North Carolina in Greensboro, NC with a BSSA degree. After graduation, she was employed at Tennessee Eastman Company for several years.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Thelma Orr Lockhart Benkey

KINGSPORT - Thelma Orr Lockhart Benkey, 80, of Kingsport, went to be with her Heavenly Father, Sunday, July 3, 2022 following a lengthy illness. She was born April 1942 to the late Robert and Georgia Carmony Orr in Jonesville, VA. Thelma was a lifelong United Methodist and was a member...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

William Charles Cole (W.C.)

KINGSPORT - William Charles Cole (W.C.), 87, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 3, 2022 after a lengthy illness. The family will receive friends from 4:00pm – 6:00pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Sunnyside Baptist Church. A service will follow with Dr. Bill Sims and Pastor Bob Ferguson officiating. A graveside service will take place at 10:00am on Friday, July 8, 2022 at East Lawn Memorial Park. Military graveside rites will be presented by the American Legion 3/265.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Upcoming Events as of July 4

The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information. Baseball. • FUN FEST BASEBALL SKILLS CAMP, for ages...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Former Mary Hughes teacher now TEA regional representative

PINEY FLATS — A veteran Sullivan County teacher has taken a new job she’s dreamed about for years. She said she was spurred to apply for the position by the April retirement announcement of the person who is the regional representative for the largest teachers association in Tennessee.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ada Rhea Hale Bush

KINGSPORT - Ada Rhea Hale Bush, 74, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord peacefully on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Ada was born in Kingsport on August 17, 1947, to the late Robert and Doris Payne Hale. She attended The ROCK Church and was a loving wife, mother,...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

David Keith Jewell

KINGSPORT - David Keith Jewell, 70, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. David was born to Keith and Jean Jewell on October 14, 1951, in Liberty, IN. On June 30, 1973, David married his wife of 49 years, Alice (Troyer) Jewell. He also received his BS in Chemistry from Purdue University that year and began his career as a Production Chemist at Rohm and Hass Co. in Philadelphia, PA, in 1973. Ten years later, he achieved his MBA from the University of Louisville in 1983. David retired from Eastman Chemical Company as a Competitive Intelligence Manager in 2015.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Wilma Joyce Potter

NORTON, VA – Wilma Joyce Potter, 87, born in Norton, Va. went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 4, 2022, surrounded by her family. Wilma was a devoted mother, grandmother and caregiver that loved and cherished her family. She loved gathering her family together and sharing a meal. She loved greatly and was greatly loved by all who knew her.
NORTON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Linda Bernell Crussell

JONESBOROUGH - Linda Bernell Crussell, 80, of Jonesborough, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at her home. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

William “Bill” Gordon Jones, Sr.

KINGSPORT - William “Bill” Gordon Jones, Sr., 78, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, of complications from a stroke. The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 6, 2022, from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. The Funeral Service will begin at 1:00...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Vote for My Son

ELIZABETHTON — Political campaigns have a way of creating a rift in even the strongest of friendships. In Carter County, the race for sheriff is usually one of the hottest races on the ballot. But this year’s contest involves two families who have worked together and gone through hardships together for several decades.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Debra "Debbi" Sammons Maupin

Debra "Debbi" Sammons Maupin went to be with her Heavenly Father Wedensday June 29th 2022. She left here in peace surrounded by her friends and family. Debbi was born in Johnson City Tennessee on July 21st, 1958. She was a member of Renewed Church in Kingsport Tennessee. Debbi's spirit was...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

Local tennis team wins state, headed to sectional

A group of local tennis players earned a chance to represent the Tri-Cities at the Southern Sectional tournament. The Mountain Empire Tennis Association’s 40-and-older 4.0 team won the state championship in Murfreesboro on June 26. The team beat two opponents from Knoxville, one from Nashville and one from Memphis over the weekend to qualify for the sectionals, which will be held Aug. 5-7 in Auburn, Alabama.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Minding Your Business: Local ice cream shops reign supreme in the region

Most of us just enjoyed a long weekend in honor of the Fourth of July, but the sweetness continues here with the MYB column. So if the business tidbits below bum you out, keep reading to see the top-rated ice cream joints in and around the Tri-Cities (according to our online readers). Enjoy!
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carter County Building and Grounds Committee to recommend demolishing buildings near courthouse

ELIZABETHTON — Two old houses next to the Carter County Courthouse that have long been used as government office space may soon be demolished. The Building and Grounds Committee of the Carter County Commission voted unanimously on Tuesday evening to accept the bid from Gwinn Construction Company of Elizabethton to demolish the buildings, remove the debris and grade the property. Gwinn’s bid was $87,472. The committee will recommend the bid to the full county commission, which meets in two weeks.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Group is pushing unique project to provide housing for the homeless

The head of a nonprofit organization committed to ending homelessness believes tiny houses are the answer to a big problem in the region. Kaarina Hill, founder and CEO of the African American Community Action Organization Inc., is pushing support for a tiny homes project similar to one that has proven successful in addressing homelessness in Austin, Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
Kingsport Times-News

Patsy Tucker Arnold

BIG STONE GAP, VA. - Patsy Tucker Arnold passed away on July 2, 2022. Patsy cherished her family, loved her friends and community, and lifted the spirits of those who knew her with her unmatched wit. If you’ll forgive her for not providing her age, she’ll forgive you for asking.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Betty Jane Taylor Wallen

“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7. Betty Jane Wallen, 91 went home peacefully to be with the Lord on Saturday July 2, 2022. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at...
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Geraldine Wilson

NORTON, VA – Geraldine Wheatley Wilson, 85, died Saturday, July 2, 2022, at her residence in Norton. She was a daughter of the late Charlie and Blanche Miller Wilson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Wilson, Jr. in August 2021. She...
NORTON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Moment with a Manager: Freda Starnes

Education: Associate degree from Mountain Empire Community College, bachelor of business administration from King College, master of business administration from King University and a graduate certificate in local government management from Virginia Tech. Title: County administrator. Company: Scott County, Virginia. What do you do? Direct and supervise the day-to-day operations...
SCOTT COUNTY, VA

