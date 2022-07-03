Virginia Peters

KINGSPORT - David Keith Jewell, 70, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. David was born to Keith and Jean Jewell on October 14, 1951, in Liberty, IN. On June 30, 1973, David married his wife of 49 years, Alice (Troyer) Jewell. He also received his BS in Chemistry from Purdue University that year and began his career as a Production Chemist at Rohm and Hass Co. in Philadelphia, PA, in 1973. Ten years later, he achieved his MBA from the University of Louisville in 1983. David retired from Eastman Chemical Company as a Competitive Intelligence Manager in 2015.

