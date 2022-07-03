ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

Linda Bernell Crussell

Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

JONESBOROUGH - Linda Bernell Crussell, 80, of Jonesborough, passed...

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

Dorothy Lee Stapleton

HALLS - Dorothy Lee Stapleton, 96, of Halls, formerly of Kingsport, passed away on July 4, 2022. She was born October 10, 1925 in Concord, NC. She was educated in the city schools of Concord and graduated from the University of North Carolina in Greensboro, NC with a BSSA degree. After graduation, she was employed at Tennessee Eastman Company for several years.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Thelma Orr Lockhart Benkey

KINGSPORT - Thelma Orr Lockhart Benkey, 80, of Kingsport, went to be with her Heavenly Father, Sunday, July 3, 2022 following a lengthy illness. She was born April 1942 to the late Robert and Georgia Carmony Orr in Jonesville, VA. Thelma was a lifelong United Methodist and was a member...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Shirley McCray

KINGSPORT - Shirley McCray, 75, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 3, 2022 in the comfort of her home. Born in Blackwater, Virginia on October 5, 1946, a daughter of the late Jim and Pearl Speers, she resided in this area her entire life. Shirley graduated from Sullivan...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Deina Carolyn Anderson

KINGSPORT - Deina Carolyn Anderson, 82, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022. A graveside service will be held at Church Hill Memorial Gardens, Friday 8th, at 11:00. The family has asked not to send flowers but to give memorial contributions to St. Jude. For full obituary...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

William Charles Cole (W.C.)

KINGSPORT - William Charles Cole (W.C.), 87, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 3, 2022 after a lengthy illness. The family will receive friends from 4:00pm – 6:00pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Sunnyside Baptist Church. A service will follow with Dr. Bill Sims and Pastor Bob Ferguson officiating. A graveside service will take place at 10:00am on Friday, July 8, 2022 at East Lawn Memorial Park. Military graveside rites will be presented by the American Legion 3/265.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ada Rhea Hale Bush

KINGSPORT - Ada Rhea Hale Bush, 74, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord peacefully on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Ada was born in Kingsport on August 17, 1947, to the late Robert and Doris Payne Hale. She attended The ROCK Church and was a loving wife, mother,...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Frederick “Dale” Busler

KINGSPORT - Frederick “Dale” Busler, 74, of Kingsport, TN, gained his wings on Friday, July 1, 2022. A lifelong resident of Lynn Garden, he worked as a mechanic for many years. Dale loved life and everyone he came into contact with. He was preceded in death by his...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Brittany JoAnna Large

Appalachia, VA - Brittany JoAnna Large, age 31, of Andover VA, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 2,2022, at her home due to Pneumonia complications. Even through her health problems, she achieved obtaining her Certified Pharmacy Technician License and worked at Family Drug Pharmacy. She was a strong activist for Women's Health in Southwest Virginia where she was working alongside the Governor’s office to achieve their goals.
ANDOVER, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Upcoming Events as of July 4

The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information. Baseball. • FUN FEST BASEBALL SKILLS CAMP, for ages...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Wilma Joyce Potter

NORTON, VA – Wilma Joyce Potter, 87, born in Norton, Va. went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 4, 2022, surrounded by her family. Wilma was a devoted mother, grandmother and caregiver that loved and cherished her family. She loved gathering her family together and sharing a meal. She loved greatly and was greatly loved by all who knew her.
NORTON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

David Keith Jewell

KINGSPORT - David Keith Jewell, 70, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. David was born to Keith and Jean Jewell on October 14, 1951, in Liberty, IN. On June 30, 1973, David married his wife of 49 years, Alice (Troyer) Jewell. He also received his BS in Chemistry from Purdue University that year and began his career as a Production Chemist at Rohm and Hass Co. in Philadelphia, PA, in 1973. Ten years later, he achieved his MBA from the University of Louisville in 1983. David retired from Eastman Chemical Company as a Competitive Intelligence Manager in 2015.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Beverly Whittaker Viers

WISE, VA - Beverly Whittaker Viers, 75, of Wise, VA passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, TN. Beverly was an active member of the Wise Baptist Church for 45 years where she was always involved with the children whom she loved dearly. She also enjoyed her membership in the Town & Country Garden Club. She loved to travel and spend as much time as possible with her grandchildren, whom she loved so dearly.
WISE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Benjamin "Ben" Daniel Stevens

CHURCH HILL - Benjamin "Ben" Daniel Stevens, 73, of Church Hill, TN, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 4th, 2022. Ben was born in Church Hill, TN in 1948. He was drafted into the Vietnam War and was a decorated Veteran including the Purple Heart, Vietnam Service Medal, and National Defense Service Medal. He worked for Little and Adams Company servicing Eastman. Ben's hobbies included working on cars, model cars, fishing, and watching wrestling. His real passion though was his family, he was a loving father, grandfather, and soul mate. He will be greatly missed by many.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Former Mary Hughes teacher now TEA regional representative

PINEY FLATS — A veteran Sullivan County teacher has taken a new job she’s dreamed about for years. She said she was spurred to apply for the position by the April retirement announcement of the person who is the regional representative for the largest teachers association in Tennessee.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

William “Bill” Gordon Jones, Sr.

KINGSPORT - William “Bill” Gordon Jones, Sr., 78, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, of complications from a stroke. The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 6, 2022, from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. The Funeral Service will begin at 1:00...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Vote for My Son

ELIZABETHTON — Political campaigns have a way of creating a rift in even the strongest of friendships. In Carter County, the race for sheriff is usually one of the hottest races on the ballot. But this year’s contest involves two families who have worked together and gone through hardships together for several decades.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Out & About

The Reece Museum at East Tennessee State University presents “Local Art in the Age of the 2020 Global Pandemic,” an exhibition featuring the work of 40 artists living or working in Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District during the early days of the pandemic. The exhibition is on display now through Sept. 30. A public reception will be held Aug. 25 from 5-7 p.m. The Reece Museum is located on the campus of ETSU and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information visit etsu.edu/reece or call 423-439-4392.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Betty Sue Tomlinson

GATE CITY, VA - Betty Sue Tomlinson, Gate City, VA, we are sorry to announce the passing of Betty Sue Tomlinson on Friday, January 22, 2021. Beloved mother of Frankie and Mark, Mother-in-Law to Deanne, proud grandmother to Matthew and Andrew, sister to Ruby Nell Daves. The family will receive...
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Geraldine Wilson

NORTON, VA – Geraldine Wheatley Wilson, 85, died Saturday, July 2, 2022, at her residence in Norton. She was a daughter of the late Charlie and Blanche Miller Wilson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Wilson, Jr. in August 2021. She...
NORTON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Betty Jane Taylor Wallen

“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7. Betty Jane Wallen, 91 went home peacefully to be with the Lord on Saturday July 2, 2022. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at...
GATE CITY, VA

