Holland, MI

Holland Sentinel All-Area boys golf team

By Will Kennedy, The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago
Jack Anderson

SCHOOL: Zeeland East

GRADE: Junior

ON THE LINKS: OK green all-conference honorable mention, state qualifier

COACH’S VIEW: "Jack started the season a little slow but played consistent golf for us all season. He finished strong in the Regional Tournament to earn a spot in the state finals. He was our number one player and scored in the top four in almost every event this season. I look forward to seeing him improve over the summer to give himself another chance at the state finals next year," - Carla Stowie

Austin Bomers

SCHOOL: Zeeland West

GRADE: Senior

ON THE LINKS: OK green all-conference honorable mention, first state qualifier in Dux history

COACH’S VIEW: "Played in the No. 1 spot the entire season for the team and had a very consistent year and was solid throughout the season. This was Austin's second year of high school golf which makes his accomplishments even more impressive," - Tim Minnear

Isaiah Geerlings

SCHOOL: Holland Christian

GRADE: Senior

ON THE LINKS: State qualifier

COACH’S VIEW: "He was second on the team in whose score counted in the most matches, which speaks to the consistency of his game. Isaiah was incredibly steady all year long, someone we knew we could count on for a good score every single time. He keeps his emotions in check during the round, keeps smiling and shrugs off bad shots by moving on to the next shot quickly." - Caleb Nykamp

Eli Janowiak

SCHOOL: Saugatuck

ON THE LINKS: All-conference, state qualifier

COACH’S VIEW: "Eli eats, sleeps, and breathes golf. On many occasions, after practice, Eli would go play more golf, or hit the range a second time. His desire to improve is what has allowed him to take such a giant leap from freshman to sophomore year." - Brian Ward

Riley Johr

SCHOOL: Hamilton

GRADE: Senior

ON THE LINKS: Honorable mention all-conference, state qualifier with team

COACH’S VIEW: "Riley improved dramatically this season. He is always working to improve and was a great leader and helped keep our team loose and having fun all season." - Kyle Lurvey

Cade VandenBosch

SCHOOL: Holland Christian

GRADE: Senior

ON THE LINKS: OK Blue All-Conference

COACH’S VIEW: "Incredibly talented golfer when it comes to ball striking as well as scoring around the greens. Has the unique ability to bounce back from a bad hole by rattling off a bunch of pars in a row and throwing in a couple of birdies." - Caleb Nykamp

