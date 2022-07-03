ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers News: Padres Ace Throws Shade at Justin Turner

Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove ripped Justin Turner after the Dodgers third baseman clubbed two home runs off of him on Thursday.

Justin Turner hasn't exactly had a dream season at the plate. The veteran slugger and former Dodgers team captain (that distinction now belongs to Austin Barnes according to some) has yet to find himself at the plate. His high water mark on his batting average this season is .243. Average isn't everything, but he's not nearly drawing walks like he used to.

Entering the Padres series this week, Turner had a .634 OPS. The Padres had their ace on the mound and likely All-Star Joe Musgrove. Musgrove (10 K's) dominated the Dodgers hitters, except for JT. Turner blasted a home run to left center in the bottom of the third to time the game at one all.

Then in the seventh with the game still tied, Turner slugged a two-run homer  to hand the Dodgers the lead for good. LA would go on to win 3-1 with JT owning all 3 LA RBI.

After the game, Musgrove took a shot at the Dodgers veteran third baseman.

“When he’s in the box, I don’t feel like he’s a huge threat. He’s a good hitter, he’s done a lot of damage to teams I’ve been on in the past. But out of all of the guys in the lineup, I didn’t feel like he was a huge threat. I just didn’t execute pitches very well and he put some good swings on it.”

To be fair to Musgrove, JT didn't have the best career numbers against Musgrove in the past, but now, he's 5-for-12 after going 3-for-3 on Thursday.

Turns out Musgrove should have been a little more worried about Turner.

