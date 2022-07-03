How is inflation impacting Fourth of July fireworks sales in Alabama?

With the Alabama summer heat on the rise, you’ve probably noticed an increase on your utility bill. It’s no secret that hot weather can put a strain on your home’s heating & cooling system, but did you know that there are lots of simple steps you can take to save on your utility bill?
Alabama’s 17th Annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday begins Friday, July 15, at 12:01 a.m. and goes through midnight on July 17. The annual sales tax holiday gives Alabama residents the opportunity to purchase certain school supplies, computers, books and clothing free of the state’s 4 percent sales tax. Exempted items from the sales tax includes clothing priced at $100 or less per item, school supplies valued at $50 or less per item and books that cost $30 or less per book. Computers, tablets and printers with a selling price of $750 or less are also exempt from sales tax during the sales tax holiday. For a complete list of what is and isn’t exempt of sales tax, visit https://tinyurl.com/4b2x6265.
The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from 2019. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Alabama using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties...
An Alabama Summer is not complete without a visit to Water Park. I have fond memories of slipping and sliding in my front yard to cool off from the Summer heat. We visited Water Parks often. I would spend hours in the wave pool. On special nights the park even showed a movie and you could float in the wave pool and enjoy it all.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Alabama using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $917,875 which is 352%...
There are many reasons why Alabamians are looking for new career opportunities. The motives range from the financial end to having a sense of purpose within the workplace. Some individuals want to leave a toxic work environment or want to achieve a better work-life balance. Whatever the reason, my Dad always preached the best time to find a new job is when you got one. Alabama offers some of the most diverse industries with major companies based in the Yellowhammer State.
This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe. Customers of Birmingham Water Works pay more for their water than most customers in the 10 largest cities in Alabama, based on a survey of water rates by the Lede. Only customers in Montgomery pay more.
A Tioga County, Pennsylvania businessman has been accused of using $420,000 of government COVID-19 relief funds to buy a house for he and his wife in Alabama. Nicholas Perkins, 57 of Wellsboro, is charged in an indictment unsealed Tuesday in U.S. Middle District Court with wire fraud, unlawful monetary transactions, bank fraud and making false loan applications.
Calhoun County, AL – Governor Kay Ivey has ordered flags lowered for the victims of the Highland Park Shooting. This is in accordance with the presidential proclamation. She is directing that flags be immediately lowered and flown at half-staff until sunset on July 9th. She noted this is in remembrance of the horrid tragedy that occurred in Highland Park, Illinois. She also said during this difficult time she calls upon the people of Alabama to “uplift the victims of this tragedy in prayer.”
There is nothing more sustainable or more down to earth than growing cotton in Alabama, according to Alabama Cooperative Extension System Cotton Agronomist Steve Brown. The cotton plant is still growing in much the same way as it did 200 years ago. The crop’s resilience throughout history has earned it a reputation for sustainability and secured a permanent rotation in the state.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - COVID-19 cases have reached the highest numbers since February. Dr. Wes Stubblefield, North Alabama’s district medical officer for the state health department, said while the numbers are rising, the severity of the strains is lowering. “That immunity is starting to wear off,” Dr. Stubblefield said....
Abortion has now been illegal in Alabama for almost two weeks following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and return regulation of the issue back to the states. Very quickly after the decision, Alabama’s 2019 law went into effect banning nearly all abortions and imposing...
Who doesn’t love fireworks on July 4th? But you need to know the laws where you live to keep from turning the rocket’s red glare into a big, old mess. In general, lighting fireworks is illegal in Alabama’s incorporated towns and cities but legal in many unincorporated areas unless a specific ordinance is in place to prevent them. Some areas have laws in place to limit the times fireworks can be lit or noise ordinances that apply.
Have you ever stopped to wonder what is inside those big trucks that zoom by you on the Interstate? Sure they could be loaded with furniture or tools or produce or in the case of the state of Alabama, loose chicken parts. How do we know about the propensity for the hauling of loose chicken parts in the great state of Alabama? Well, the truckers over there keep spilling the chicken goo all over the road.
In June, voters in Alabama’s 5th Congressional District Republican primary made a strong, solid choice in current Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong. Strong has the credentials, skills, and record of maximizing the growth of our economy and creating good-paying jobs in Alabama with a recession an increasing possibility and as people and businesses across the state struggle to pay their bills. That is why the U.S. Chamber of Commerce endorsed Dale Strong. He has delivered results for Madison County and will do the same for the 5th Congressional District as a Member of Congress.
You might have heard the popular saying ‘A bad day of fishing is still better than a good day at work’. This might be true – unless the fish you’re catching and eating are unhealthy for you. Three decades ago, anglers were worried about contaminated fish...
The Interstate 10 Bayway that stretches a little over seven miles from Mobile to Daphne will be demolished after a new Bayway is built and opened by 2028. Built in 1977, the existing Bayway is considered “an aging structure” by state officials and will be removed from service once the new Bayway is built, according to state officials.
The U.S. Post Office is looking for workers in North Alabama. Hiring fairs are set for July 8 at multiple post offices in Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties. Jobs are for mail carriers and support staff, with pay between $18 and $19 per hour. Postal officials will be onsite to...
