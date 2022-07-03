How is inflation impacting Fourth of July fireworks sales in Alabama?

Have you ever stopped to wonder what is inside those big trucks that zoom by you on the Interstate? Sure they could be loaded with furniture or tools or produce or in the case of the state of Alabama, loose chicken parts. How do we know about the propensity for the hauling of loose chicken parts in the great state of Alabama? Well, the truckers over there keep spilling the chicken goo all over the road.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO