Christian Vazquez starting Sunday for Boston

The San Diego Padres committed an embarrassing blunder early on in their win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, and the home stadium staff was not about to let it slide. Will Smith hit what should have been a routine popup to the pitcher’s mound in the bottom of the third. It turned into an infield single after two Padres players lost track of it. The Dodgers then trolled their opponent with the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” theme.
It was nearly a Hollywood ending for the Cubs in Seiya Suzuki's return from the injured list. But after Suzuki hit a go-ahead, ninth-inning inside-the-park home run, the Brewers came back to win Monday's series opener 5-2 in extra innings. After missing over a month with a sprained left ring...
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Max Scherzer and the New York Mets. The Reds appear to be giving Votto a routine breather. Mike Moustakas is covering first base and batting sixth. Donovan Solano is entering the lineup to be the designated hitter and No. 5 batter.
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not starting in Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yastrzemski will take a break after LaMonte Wade Jr. was chosen as Monday's starting right fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 174 batted balls this season, Yastrzemski has recorded a 10.9% barrel rate and...
The Atlanta Braves did not list William Contreras in their lineup for Monday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Contreras will take a seat Monday while Travis d'Arnaud takes over at catcher. Marcell Ozuna will take a turn at designated hitter and Eddie Rosario (eye) will return to the lineup in left field and bat seventh.
New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Carpenter was originally slated to begin Tuesday's game on the bench. However, Anthony Rizzo has been scratched from the lineup due to lower back stiffness. As a result, Carpenter is now starting, getting the nod at designated hitter and batting sixth in the order versus Pirates starter Jose Quintana.
Detroit Tigers infielder Javier Baez is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians. The Tigers appear to be giving Baez a routine breather. Harold Castro is covering shortstop and hitting fifth. Jeimer Candelario is replacing Baez in the lineup to play third base and bat seventh.
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is starting Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Caratini is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Cubs starter Justin Steele. Our models project Caratini for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 9.2...
The Atlanta Braves listed Eddie Rosario (eye) as their starting left fielder for Monday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Rosario hasn't played since April, when he underwent a procedure on his eye to address blurred vision and swelling. He'll bat seventh and cover left field in his return, while Marcell Ozuna moves to designated hitter, Travis d'Arnaud takes over at catcher, and William Contreras takes a seat.
The Colorado Rockies did not list Kris Bryant in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bryant went 3 for 5 at the plate in yesterday's game, knocking in a run while scoring twice himself. He'll catch a breather today while Connor Joe covers left field, Charlie Blackmon steps up into right field, C.J. Cron starts at designated hitter, and Elehuris Montero starts at first base.
The Colorado Rockies listed Elehuris Montero as their starter at first base for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Montero will bat ninth and cover first base Sunday while Kris Bryant takes the afternoon off. Connor Joe will fill in in left field, Charlie Blackmon will play right field, and C.J. Cron will take a turn at designated hitter.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ryan Pepiot will start on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies. Pepiot was recalled from the minors to fill in on Tuesday after Mitch White was scratched from his scheduled start. He has a 3.18 ERA with 13 strikeouts and 11 walks in three starts at the major-league level this season.
New York Yankees infielder Anthony Rizzo has been scratched from the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Rizzo is dealing with lower back stiffness, and as a result, he has been removed from the lineup for the series opener in Pittsburgh. After some defensive reshuffling, Matt Carpenter will now enter the lineup at designated hitter versus Pirates starter Jose Quintana.
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jeese Winker is not starting in Monday's game against the San Diego Padres. Winker will sit on Monday for suspension reasons after Dylan Moore was shifted to left field and J.P. Crawford was named Monday's shortstop. Per Baseball Savant on 221 bated balls this season, Winker has...
Trayce Thompson brought the fireworks as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Independence Day to give the team eight straight wins on the Fourth of July. The Dodgers and Rockies were locked into a pitchers duel for the first four innings before José Iglesias hit a...
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Herrera is taking a seat after starting the last two games. Mickey Moniak is replacing Herrera in center field and hitting ninth. numberFire’s models project Moniak for 5.5 FanDuel...
San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt is not starting in Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Belt will take a seat on the bench after Wilmer Flores was aligned at first and David Villar was announced as Monday's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 94 batted balls this...
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bligh Madris is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Jameson Taillon and the New York Yankees. The Pirates appear to be giving Madris a breather after five straight starts. Ben Gamel, who was activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, is replacing Madris in right field and hitting seventh.
The St. Louis Cardinals listed Conner Capel as their starter in right field for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Capel will bat eighth and cover right field for Sunday's game while Lars Nootbaar takes a seat. Capel has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel, and left his first MLB action...
Boston Red Sox infielder Trevor Story is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Story is being replaced at second base by Christian Arroyo versus Cubs starter Keegan Thompson. In 305 plate appearances this season, Story has a .222 batting average with a .709...
