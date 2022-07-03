ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altamonte Springs, FL

Can UCF Football Reel in Top Twin LB Recruits?

By Brian Smith
Andrew and Michael Harris are closing in on announcing their college decisions.

The UCF Knights await the decision of two prime linebacker recruiting targets, Michael Harris and Andrew Harris , as they make their college choice on June 6 . They will attend the same school and have now narrowed down their decision process.

The two speedy linebackers hail from Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley, but are originally from Jamaica. Combined, their drive for success has helped them come a long way.

They are happy to attack ball carriers head-on; they both enjoy the physicality of the sport. That’s a major reason why the Lake Brantley coaching staff play them at linebacker.

Neither one knew much about football when they first started playing high school football, but after learning the nuances of linebacker play, they started to pick up recruiting traction. Today, they are prime recruits for numerous programs, UCF included.

Despite the twins being down to UCF, Maryland and Michigan State, the long list of offers helps to display their overall talents. Some of the additional schools that offered the Harris twins include, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Auburn, North Carolina and Nebraska.

There’s a reason many programs offered the twins, and that would be speed and explosiveness.

It’s also a primary reason that UCF went after them hard, including having them camp at UCF last summer and come to multiple unofficial visits to date. They also took official visits to what appears to be the most likely destinations during consecutive weekends, UCF (June 10) and Michigan State (June 17).

In UCF Defensive Coordinator Travis Williams ’ scheme, finding explosive athletes is valued as much as it would be with any college coordinator in the country. UCF is not afraid to place players that many would consider safeties, based on size, at the three linebacker positions.

While a bigger linebacker like current Knights Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste is certainly valued because he can really run for his size, he’s simply a better athlete at his size than most other college linebackers weighing in excess of 225 pounds like him.

Players like the twins, at roughly 6’1” and 195 pounds, possess the ability to beat blockers to the ball carrier. That concept would be what the UCF defense is likely to feature moving forward.

This past recruiting class had two high school linebackers join the UCF program. Kameron Moore and TJ Bullard signed at respective height and weights of 6’1”, 205 pounds and 6’0”, 185 pounds. Both are expected to gain weight before placing the pads on at UCF, they still represent the model of taking speed over size first and foremost.

Will the Knights land the Twins? They will announce their decisions on June 6. Inside The Knights will have more coverage of their decision coming soon.

2023 UCF Commitment List

