Kevin Plawecki sitting for Boston on Sunday

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Max Scherzer and the New York Mets. The Reds appear to be giving Votto a routine breather. Mike Moustakas is covering first base and batting sixth. Donovan Solano is entering the lineup to be the designated hitter and No. 5 batter.
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not starting in Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yastrzemski will take a break after LaMonte Wade Jr. was chosen as Monday's starting right fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 174 batted balls this season, Yastrzemski has recorded a 10.9% barrel rate and...
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Peterson is being replaced in right field by Andrew McCutchen versus Cubs starter Justin Steele. In 210 plate appearances this season, Peterson has a .247 batting average with a .761 OPS, 7 home runs,...
Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Duvall is being replaced in left field by Marcell Ozuna versus Reds starter Luis Castillo. In 290 plate appearances this season, Duvall has a .205 batting average with a .649 OPS, 10 home runs,...
The Atlanta Braves did not list William Contreras in their lineup for Monday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Contreras will take a seat Monday while Travis d'Arnaud takes over at catcher. Marcell Ozuna will take a turn at designated hitter and Eddie Rosario (eye) will return to the lineup in left field and bat seventh.
New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Carpenter was originally slated to begin Tuesday's game on the bench. However, Anthony Rizzo has been scratched from the lineup due to lower back stiffness. As a result, Carpenter is now starting, getting the nod at designated hitter and batting sixth in the order versus Pirates starter Jose Quintana.
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is batting ninth in Monday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Alberto will operate third base after Justin Turner was named Monday's designated hitter, Will Smith was moved behind the plate, and Austin Barnes was benched. In a matchup versus left-hander Kyle Freeland, our models...
Detroit Tigers infielder Javier Baez is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians. The Tigers appear to be giving Baez a routine breather. Harold Castro is covering shortstop and hitting fifth. Jeimer Candelario is replacing Baez in the lineup to play third base and bat seventh.
The Atlanta Braves listed Eddie Rosario (eye) as their starting left fielder for Monday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Rosario hasn't played since April, when he underwent a procedure on his eye to address blurred vision and swelling. He'll bat seventh and cover left field in his return, while Marcell Ozuna moves to designated hitter, Travis d'Arnaud takes over at catcher, and William Contreras takes a seat.
The Colorado Rockies did not list Kris Bryant in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bryant went 3 for 5 at the plate in yesterday's game, knocking in a run while scoring twice himself. He'll catch a breather today while Connor Joe covers left field, Charlie Blackmon steps up into right field, C.J. Cron starts at designated hitter, and Elehuris Montero starts at first base.
The Colorado Rockies listed Elehuris Montero as their starter at first base for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Montero will bat ninth and cover first base Sunday while Kris Bryant takes the afternoon off. Connor Joe will fill in in left field, Charlie Blackmon will play right field, and C.J. Cron will take a turn at designated hitter.
The St. Louis Cardinals did not include Lars Nootbaar in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Nootbaar will switch out for Conner Capel, who will be playing in his second game in the majors. Capel will cover right field and bat eighth. Our models project Nootbaar to...
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ryan Pepiot will start on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies. Pepiot was recalled from the minors to fill in on Tuesday after Mitch White was scratched from his scheduled start. He has a 3.18 ERA with 13 strikeouts and 11 walks in three starts at the major-league level this season.
Minnesota Twins utility-man Nick Gordon is not starting in Monday's contest against the Chicago White Sox. Gordon will sit on the bench after Alex Kirilloff was shifted to left field, Jose Miranda was moved to first base, and Gio Urshela was positioned at third. Per Baseball Savant on 127 batted...
Minnesota Twins third baseman Gio Urshela is batting eighth in Monday's lineup against the Chicago White Sox. Urshela will man third base after Jose Miranda was moved to first, Alex Kirilloff was shifted to left field, and Nick Gordon was benched. In a matchup versus right-hander Johnny Cueto, our models...
New York Yankees infielder Anthony Rizzo has been scratched from the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Rizzo is dealing with lower back stiffness, and as a result, he has been removed from the lineup for the series opener in Pittsburgh. After some defensive reshuffling, Matt Carpenter will now enter the lineup at designated hitter versus Pirates starter Jose Quintana.
The Miami Marlins did not list Avisail Garcia in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. Garcia will sit out Monday's game as Billy Hamilton joins the lineup for his first start of the season. Hamilton will bat ninth and cover left field while Bryan De La Cruz takes over in right field.
Comments / 0