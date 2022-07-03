Police investigating road rage incident in downtown Nashville

A man in Murfreesboro recently phoned police to detail a fraudulent transaction that took place, after falling victim to identity theft. The 53-year-old victim discovered his identity had been stolen 3-months ago, but is just now realizing the damage it has caused. Most recently, he was able to track down a $20,800 loan that was acquired in his name. The loan was approved by a company called Ready Capitol, according to a Murfreesboro Police report. Before the company could move forward with their own investigation into the loan, the victim had to file a new police report documenting his discovery.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO