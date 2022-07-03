ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Police investigating road rage incident in downtown Nashville

By Chuck Morris
WSMV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating an apparent road rage incident Saturday night in the downtown area. Police said the incident occurred around 10 p.m. on Commerce Street near...

www.wsmv.com

WSMV

Police are investigating a shooting in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro detectives are looking into a shooting that sent one man to the hospital early Wednesday morning. According to police, they were called to a shooting around 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday at the Skyview Apartments complex on Susannah Court. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man with gunshot wounds.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

3 charged in ‘targeted’ shooting at Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have obtained warrants charging three people with criminal homicide and attempted murder in a shooting at an apartment complex on Woodland Pointe Drive in May. Police said Nelson Soto, 31, was killed and a female passenger in his vehicle was injured during the shooting...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

53-Year-old Murfreesboro man hit by thieves who steal his identity

A man in Murfreesboro recently phoned police to detail a fraudulent transaction that took place, after falling victim to identity theft. The 53-year-old victim discovered his identity had been stolen 3-months ago, but is just now realizing the damage it has caused. Most recently, he was able to track down a $20,800 loan that was acquired in his name. The loan was approved by a company called Ready Capitol, according to a Murfreesboro Police report. Before the company could move forward with their own investigation into the loan, the victim had to file a new police report documenting his discovery.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Possible drive-by shooting injures teenager inside home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile injured on Monday night near Inglewood. According to police, a family was inside their home on Burrus Street when multiple shots were fired into the house from someone passing by in either a car or on foot. A teenager inside the home was struck in the calf and taken to the hospital, but is expected to be fine.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
WKRN News 2

Felon found in downtown Nashville oncoming traffic with guns, drugs in car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities charged a convicted felon early Tuesday morning after he was reportedly found stopped in oncoming traffic in downtown Nashville. Metro Nashville police documents stated that officers found Cordney Parham, 31, in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the wrong lane on Middleton Street at 10:11 p.m. Officers said he had bloodshot and watery eyes and that he said he “just wanted to go home.”
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Shoplifting Continues to Plague Murfreesboro Stores

Here's the latest report on shoplifting in the Murfreesboro area… In one of several recently filed reports, Murfreesboro Police were called to Journey’s, a retailer in The Avenue on Medical Center Parkway, to investigate a theft. The manager of the shoe store told police a male and female...
MURFREESBORO, TN
carthagecourier.com

Wanted man captured in pursuit

A sheriff’s department K-9 officer captured a wanted suspect following a pursuit which began in Smith County and concluded in Mt. Juliet. Meanwhile, it’s not just dogs who can detect the odor of marijuana with a free air sniff. While following the suspect’s vehicle, traveling on Interstate 40,...
SMITH COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Alleged road rage shooter in downtown Nashville wanted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A woman is shot during an alleged road rage incident in downtown Nashville. A 43-year-old woman is shot in the foot while she is on a motorcycle with with husband on Commerce Street and 9th Avenue North at around 10 p.m. Saturday, according to Metro Nashville police. They say multiple shots were fired after an apparent road rage incident.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Deadly crash on I-65 in Nashville closes freeway overnight

Metro Police has reported that one person has dies in a multi-vehicle crash early Tuesday. The crash occurred on the I-65 northbound in Nashville near the Rosa Parks exit and closed all northbound lanes from approximately 1 a.m. until 7 a.m. Tuesday. Download the FREE FOX 17 News app to...
NASHVILLE, TN
thunder1320.com

Shelbyville police need help finding missing man

Shelbyville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to help locate a missing person. At approximately 10 a.m. on Monday, July 4, Dustin Meeker left his residence on foot and did not take his cell phone or car keys. He was last seen wearing a green “lucky” t-shirt, lightly faded jeans and a ball cap. He is 5’10” and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He has a tribal tattoo on his right forearm and one on the left side of his neck.
SHELBYVILLE, TN

