Hey there fellow hikers! My name is Debbie and I am new to The Trek, but not to the trail. I have been section hiking and photographing the Pacific Crest Trail for the past 3 years and I am taking another crack at knocking off a big chunk of miles again this year. I have already completed most of the lower elevation sections of the PCT, so I decided to head on over to New Mexico to try my hand at the first section of the Continental Divide Trail. This allowed some time to pass to wait for the unprecedented snowfall to melt on the PCT in Northern California, Oregon and Washington before I get there. The idea was to get a head start on building up my trail legs after a long and pretty sedentary winter season. This annual restart to become trail hardy is one of the few disadvantages of section hiking.

