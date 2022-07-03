ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates make moves to shuffle pitching staff, acquiring LHP Manny Banuelos from Yankees

By Kevin Gorman
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aSb7b_0gTo5DKL00

The Pittsburgh Pirates continue to reshape their pitching staff, as general manager Ben Cherington announced several roster moves Sunday on his weekly radio show on 93.7 The Fan.

The Pirates optioned right-hander Bryse Wilson, who made a quality start in Saturday’s 7-4 win, to Triple-A Indianapolis. They activated righty Zach Thompson from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday’s series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers. In a swap of righty relievers, Duane Underwood Jr. has been activated from the covid-19 injured list after completing a rehabilitation assignment with Double-A Altoona, but rookie Yerry De Los Santos was placed on the covid-IL.

The Pirates also made a trade, acquiring left-hander Manny Banuelos from the New York Yankees for cash considerations. It was their second deal involving a lefty reliever in as many days, after they traded Anthony Banda to the Toronto Blue Jays for cash.

Banuelos, 31, was signed by the Yankees as an international free agent in 2008 and was ranked their top prospect in 2012 before undergoing Tommy John surgery. He has pitched in three seasons in the majors for the Atlanta Braves (2015) and Chicago White Sox (2019) before returning to the Yankees this season, and also has pitched in China and Mexico.

Banuelos had a 2.35 ERA in 20 innings at Triple-A Wilkes-Barre/Scranton before recording a 2.16 ERA in 8 1/3 innings over four appearances for the Yankees this season. Cherington said he expects Banuelos to be used as a multi-inning reliever.

“He was a big prospect when he was young,” Cherington said of Banuelso. “He’s been all over the world the last few years.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

MLB Team of the Month: Shohei Ohtani rules baseball in June

The month of June has come to a close, and that means it’s time for my Team of the Month!. Let's take a look back at the entire month and identify the best player at every position in June. To start, in June, Shohei Ohtani put together one of...
MLB
numberfire.com

Matt Carpenter a late add to Yankees' Tuesday lineup

New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Carpenter was originally slated to begin Tuesday's game on the bench. However, Anthony Rizzo has been scratched from the lineup due to lower back stiffness. As a result, Carpenter is now starting, getting the nod at designated hitter and batting sixth in the order versus Pirates starter Jose Quintana.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees trade reserve bullpen arm Manny Bañuelos to Pittsburgh Pirates

Prior to the start of Sunday’s game against Cleveland Guardians, wrapping up a three-game series, the New York Yankees traded reserve bullpen arm, Manny Bañuelos, to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Per the Yankees:. Earlier today, the Yankees traded LHP Manny Bañuelos to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for cash...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Yankees visit the Pirates to start 2-game series

New York Yankees (58-22, first in the AL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (32-47, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (9-1, 3.32 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Pirates: Jose Quintana (1-4, 3.20 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -226, Pirates +188; over/under is 8...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexico, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Mexico, PA
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
numberfire.com

Sheldon Neuse sitting Monday for Athletics

Oakland Athletics infielder Sheldon Neuse is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Neuse is being replaced at third base by Vimael Machin versus Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah. In 225 plate appearances this season, Neuse has a .245 batting average with a...
OAKLAND, CA
Yardbarker

Gerrit Cole shares one regret from time with Pittsburgh Pirates

Gerrit Cole had many great moments and some not-so-great moments during his five MLB seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates, but one bad memory clearly stands out in his mind. Before his New York Yankees began their series against the Pirates on Tuesday, Cole was asked if he has any regrets from his time in Pittsburgh. He said he wishes he would have thrown a different pitch to Kyle Schwarber.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Chad Pinder not in Athletics' Monday lineup

Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Pinder is being replaced in left field by Tony Kemp versus Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah. In 202 plate appearances this season, Pinder has a .233 batting average with a .621 OPS, 5...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX Sports

Twins look to sweep series against the White Sox

Minnesota Twins (47-37, first in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (38-41, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (6-3, 3.00 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); White Sox: Lance Lynn (1-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -114, Twins -105; over/under...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Ben Cherington
numberfire.com

Christian Bethancourt not in lineup Monday for Athletics

Oakland Athletics infielder Christian Bethancourt is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Bethancourt is being replaced at first base by Seth Brown versus Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah. In 174 plate appearances this season, Bethancourt has a .245 batting average with a .676 OPS, 4...
OAKLAND, CA
Yardbarker

Heat re-sign Caleb Martin to three-year deal

Martin — whose twin brother Cody has spent his first three seasons with the Charlotte Hornets — played his first two years in Charlotte before signing with Miami last fall. The Heat forward averaged career highs in points (9.2,) rebounds (3.8,) steals (1.0) and minutes per game (22.9) this past season while playing in a career-high 60 contests and earning the most starts of his career as well with 12.
MIAMI, FL
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
11K+
Followers
284
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy