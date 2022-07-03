Flood watch in effect for parts of northeastern Montana

If you've filled up your gas tank in Montana lately, you've probably noticed that gas prices have gone down slightly. A gallon of gas is still really expensive in Montana, but we'll take any relief we can get. According to AAA, the current average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $4.92. That's down from an all-time high of $4.97 on June 19, 2022. Gas prices in Montana are still about $2 more per gallon than they were in July 2021.

MONTANA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO