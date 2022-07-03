ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

To my community, with gratitude

By Tracey Bryan
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AHGnr_0gTo4vlA00

When a chapter of life comes to a close, it’s important to reflect on the journey.

That’s exactly where I find myself, as I both celebrate six years of returning to the organization I have loved so much, and yet prepare to pass the baton of leadership to someone who will open a new chapter for The Bridge of Southern New Mexico.

I’ve been privileged to serve the community through The Bridge for a total of nine years, as what I call my “first tour of duty” was in 2010-2013. My second tour began when I returned from Washington D.C. on July 1, 2016, and will be ending sometime this month or next.

In many ways, I’ve always seen myself as a “poster child” for The Bridge’s work … it’s probably what fueled my passion and drive. Almost everything we’ve ever championed was a part of my own unlikely story from education to employment and a career beyond my wildest imagination.

Learning the value of work and “soft” skills at a young age, being mentored by good-hearted people who were willing to speak into my life and help me grow my skills and experience, and even the insistence of my mother to go to college in the first place were all vital contributors to this journey.

And that’s still what our youth and young people need today. They need a community of support that believes in them and helps them find a way forward in spite of potential obstacles in the way. There is nothing out of reach when they are surrounded by friends and family, neighbors who care, good-hearted teachers, a church community to help ground them, and employers who see themselves in young talent and are willing to help show them the ropes.

We are blessed to have LOTS of these folks here. We have leaders who are unafraid to challenge the status quo, and frankly, are unwilling to accept it. They, and we, have an innate desire to roll up our sleeves and work side-by-side to partner, pilot and prove that our innovations will work for students, families and the community at large.

I’ve been the very blessed recipient of great relationships with so many here who are tireless in their pursuit of excellence for our community. From the members of The Bridge’s first board of directors to those who serve today (and who let me do this work in the first place) to the hundreds of partners in our precedent-setting Workforce Talent Collaborative, Early College High Schools, Career and Technical Education leaders, Dual Credit champions and partners in more innovations than I can fully recount here, I carry a profound sense of gratitude to each of you.

I’ve been your student, and you have taught me so much. Thank you for your willingness to pour your hearts into the work we do together. I know you know this, but it has mattered! And not just for Doña Ana County, but for the whole state. What started here has caught fire statewide, so you can expect to see great things ahead for New Mexico.

I have also been incredibly blessed by the support of my family, who prayed for me when things got tough or the path forward wasn’t clear. They may not have always understood exactly what I do, but they were always very understanding of the time and commitment it took to do it to the best of my ability.

There are great things ahead in the chapters yet to be written for our community and our county. Our young people and families will be the ones to write those chapters. Thanks to the work that’s gone before, they will have a great story on which to build.

Soli Deo gloria.

Tracey Bryan is president/CEO of the Bridge of Southern New Mexico.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
781K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy