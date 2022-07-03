ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice Gondolier

North Port-based conservancy looks to buy Harbour Heights land

By Sue Erwin
 3 days ago

NORTH PORT — The Environmental Conservancy of North Port Inc. is about to embark on a major fundraising campaign for six lots in Charlotte County.

“There were two sets of three lots, side-by-side, exactly in the area we have been targeting in Harbour Heights,” said Barbara Lockhart, president of the conservancy. “This is our first attempt to acquire land there for conservation.”

The mission of the organization is to conserve land in area neighborhoods for the benefit of all living things.

The nonprofit entity is focused on acquiring and conserving undeveloped natural land parcels in neighborhoods of North Port and its surrounding areas.

“The county was having a surplus land auction and we were the winning bidders at $4,000 per lot — which is a great deal for land right now,” Lockhart said. “Harbour Heights’ habitat is very similar to North Port. There are threatened species there — tortoises and scrub jays.”

Currently the organization has 11 parcels in North Port and they just received a donation of one residential lot in Charlotte County.

“We are always looking for undeveloped land,” Lockhart said. “Turtles and birds have to deal with shrinking habitat. Humans also benefit from green space.”

The organization has until Aug. 8 to raise the money to meet the county deadline.

“We have a GoFundMe on our social media and we are working with chambers of commerce in the area,” Lockhart said. “We figured sharing one fundraiser will be better than hosting several in different areas.”

Lockhart said she put down a 10% deposit when she learned they won the bid. The grand total for the lots is $24,000. The lots are located in the Washington Street neighborhood and Broadpoint Drive neighborhood.

“We’ll be keeping track of donations received via the ‘bingo card’ style maps shown here and will post periodic updates,” Lockhart said. “Once we fill each card, ‘nature wins’ and we will purchase and protect the parcels.”

They are hoping for public help for the Harbour Heights situation.

“Development there is happening as fast as it is here (in North Port),” she said. “To save a threatened species you have to save the land it lives on — if you take away their homes, what will happen to them?”

The conservancy is constantly trying to raise money to acquire more land.

For more information, visit ecnorthport.com or call 941-218-9775.

Venice, FL
Comments / 0

