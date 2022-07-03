ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chef Maneet Chauhan to create next Sunday Supper for adventurous diners

By Staff reports
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago

The Made South Sunday Supper is back with its first event of the season set for Sunday, July 10, at downtown Franklin’s Harpeth Hotel.

The upscale five-course dinner will be created by Maneet Chauhan, a Nashville  restauranteur and James Beard award-winning chef, Harpeth Hotel’s executive chef Thomas Tuggle and guest chef Edward Lee of restaurant 610 Magnolia in Louisville, Ky.

“I’ve always been amazed by the creativity behind certain chefs,” said Chris Thomas, the founder of Made South. “Maneet is one of those chefs for me, so as we’ve become friends, we wanted to create an experience that we would want to personally go to — one that would blow you away and leave you thinking, ‘How on earth did somebody create something that looks and tastes like this?’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kgPvv_0gTo4m3r00

The first four Sunday Supper events were held in 2021. This is an event for the adventurous, as the menu remains a secret until the drinks are poured, and it’s also for the charitable of heart, as a portion of the proceeds will benefit nonprofit food ministry One Generation Away.

Read more: Kathie Lee, Mike Wolfe, Maneet Chauhan — Celebs are flocking to Nashville, too

2022 James Beard Awards winners: Southern restaurants, chefs among 2022 James Beard Awards winners

“We are so honored that Chris and Maneet would choose to benefit One Generation Away with this stunning event,” said Chris Whitney, founder and CEO of One Generation Away. “We are humbled by their desire to help us continue to rescue high-quality surplus food and place it in the hands of families in our community.”

Tickets for the July 10 Sunday Supper, capped at 100 guests, are on sale now for $199 at www.madesouth.com . The next Sunday Supper events will be Sept. 18 and Dec. 4.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Chef Maneet Chauhan to create next Sunday Supper for adventurous diners

