ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Heat dome to sizzle interior West, suppress monsoon storms

By Renee Duff,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 3 days ago

AccuWeather meteorologists expect temperatures to skyrocket across the Intermountain West heading into this weekend, with a few locales potentially reaching their hottest levels of the year thus far.

A northward shift in the jet stream will allow a 'heat dome' to build across much of the West and High Plains during the latter part of the week. Underneath these heat domes, the air sinks, causing temperatures to climb and precipitation and cloud cover to generally be limited.

Following a generally seasonable first part of the week, high temperatures in the 90s F are expected to surge as far north as Montana by the end of the week, with the deserts of the Southwest likely to eclipse the 110-degree Fahrenheit mark.

"By the upcoming weekend, highs could be around 105 in places such as Salt Lake City, which is 10-15 degrees above normal for this time of year and would eclipse the hottest day of the year they've had thus far, which was 102 back on June 12," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.

Pydynowski added that the city's daily record highs spanning July 8-10, could be challenged amid the building heat. These records range from 102 to 104.

Farther south, the heat could rival the excessive levels reached during an early-season hot spell prior to the middle of June. During that wave of heat, temperatures hit record levels in Palm Springs, California, and Phoenix, Arizona, peaking at 114.

  • Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

Records at this point in the summer are now much higher than they were back in June, and latest indications point toward the upcoming heat falling short of historic levels. Still, both Phoenix and Palm Springs can expect temperatures in the lower to middle 110s by this weekend, which is about 5 degrees above normal.

The hot conditions will pose an increased risk of heat-related illness to occur, particularly among those working or recreating outdoors, as well as residents without access to air conditioning. Remember to never leave children or pets in a vehicle unattended.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W9GxF_0gTo3jRt00

In terms of rainfall amid the hot pattern, the expansive area of high pressure will act to suppress thunderstorm activity, following a strong start to the North American monsoon.

"The pattern that set up this year actually allowed the monsoon to start a little earlier than what we saw last year. The pattern I'm talking about is that big upper-level high that usually waits until July to form, actually formed in June," AccuWeather Chief Broadcast Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

As a result, some locations across the Southwest are experiencing a precipitation surplus. Albuquerque, New Mexico, for example, has received over 335% of normal precipitation since the beginning of June. Durango, Colorado, has received nearly 2 inches of rain in the same timeframe, well above the normal of 0.50 of an inch.

Monsoon thunderstorms are likely to remain active across the Four Corners states into the middle part of the week, before the shift in the weather pattern that returns intense heat to the region also puts a lid on thunderstorm development.

"The upper-level high that's been so prevalent across the Plains states is going to migrate to the west and strengthen across the southern Rockies and that, I think, will shut down the monsoon," Rayno said.

Thunderstorm activity is expected to become less widespread late this week and into the weekend as a result, though hikers will want to remain wary of the risk of lightning strikes from isolated storms.

Amid the heat, the risk of wildfires will be lower in areas that have received frequent rounds of rainfall so far this monsoon season. However, where dry weather has been the theme, any bouts of gusty winds can lead to an elevated fire risk. Forecasters say that portions of the Great Basin are expected to face the highest fire dangers this week.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

Monsoon break begins for much of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Look for sunshine and a high of 105 degrees in the Valley today, which is a few degrees cooler than normal for this time of year in Phoenix. Storms are unlikely in the Valley today. Our weather pattern is forecast to change over the next few...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Denver

Monsoon Storms Cause Flooding In Colorado Burn Scars

Heavy rain caused flooding near several of Colorado's burn scars on Tuesday, including the Grizzly Creek area. We expect another round of heavy rain on Wednesday with the next surge of monsoon storms to move through. Storms on Wednesday are looking to bring quite a bit of rain. This time the heaviest rain looks to be around Denver and the eastern plains. Some storms will have the chance to turn severe in eastern Colorado as well. Temperatures cool off a bit for the Front Range and eastern Colorado. The Denver area drops to the upper 80s with the plains around 90s. A nice break from the heat. We heat up again quickly as high pressure digs back in on Friday. This will also dry us out and cut off the monsoon flow for a few days.
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Heat dome to overtake Colorado and boost temps toward triple digits

Look to the sky, and you'll see a heat dome descending on Colorado this week.Well, you won't actually see it. But it's coming, the National Weather Service says.What to know: A heat dome, or an expansive area of high pressure, is forecast to develop and stay put over parts of the Mountain West and Plains during the second half of the week, Axios' resident weather expert Andrew Freedman reports.Denver will see at least five straight days of 90-degree temperatures starting Friday.On Saturday, temperatures will near triple digits.Context: Denver hit 100° for the first time in 2022 on June 11 —...
COLORADO STATE
AccuWeather

Severe storm, flash flood risk to cover 2,000-mile stretch of US

The risk of violent thunderstorms will continue Wednesday along a 2,000-mile-long zone from portions of Montana to the Carolinas, increasing the potential for flash flooding in locations where heavy down downpours unfold over the course of several hours or even days, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. "Storms will continue to fire and...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Arizona State
State
California State
City
Phoenix, AZ
State
Montana State
AccuWeather

South Dakota skies go green amid severe storms

As millions of residents found themselves in the path of severe storms Tuesday, one state in particular received a colorful concoction in the skies as rain and hail fell. Storms passed through South Dakota during the Tuesday afternoon hours, leaving behind considerable rainfall, hail and wind reports. The most unique portion of the severe weather came in its particular hue, eschewing the typical gloomy grey skies for a green shade more in common with night vision goggles than daytime thunderstorms. The hue covered the South Dakota hub of Sioux Falls throughout the late afternoon hours.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Milton Oliphant

11 years ago, on July 5, 2011, a dust storm 100 miles wide and 5,000-6,000 feet tall hit the Phoenix metro area

I didn't realize how lucky I was to watch it roll in from our 11th story building with no obstructions to the view (u/dec7td) I was living in Phx and working with a lot of software devs from India when this happened…and the pictures were so stunning it made the local news in India…and the guys were all asking me what it was like and if my family was safe, etc. (u/RogerRabbit1234)
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Monsoon thunderstorms raise concerns about flash flooding

Monsoon moisture streaming into Colorado on Tuesday will cause an uptick in shower and thunderstorm activity across the state and especially in the mountains. The rain will be heavy at times and if thunderstorms persist over Colorado's burn scars from recent wildfires long enough, there could be flash flooding. The primary concern is the scar above I-70 in Glenwood Canyon from the Grizzly Creek wildfire in 2020. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday and it's possible I-70 could be closed even before rain arrives as a precautionary measure.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Monsoon#Air Conditioning#Dome#Unlock Accuweather Alerts
yourbigsky.com

Special weather statements in Montana issued

The National Weather Service in Billings issued a severe thunderstorm watch for several Montana counties, including Yellowstone County, effective until late Monday night. Threats from these thunderstorms include frequent lightning strikes, heavy wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour, and possible tennis ball-sized hail. Several cities under this storm watch include Billings, Hardin, and Glendive.
BILLINGS, MT
ABC4

New wildfire starts in Utah County, near Soldier Pass

UPDATED 7/5/22 8:02 P.M. SOLDIERS PASS, Utah (ABC4) – Wildfire officials say forward progress on the soldier fire has been stopped. The fire has spread to 35 acres. Crews will remain on the scene through Tuesday night and strengthen containment lines. SOLDIERS PASS, Utah (ABC4) – A new wildfire has ignited near Soldier Pass Tuesday […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Mix 97-3

UPDATE: Severe Weather Watches for South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska

A pair of Severe Thunderstorm Watches have been issued for most of South Dakota Tuesday afternoon (7/5). "Primary threats include...Widespread damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 90 mph likely Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible A tornado or two possible" - NWS. For Eastern South...
ABC4

Gusty winds obliterate RV trailer in Mountain Green

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah (ABC4) – One driver received a terrifying shock after gusty Utah winds completely obliterated their travel trailer in Mountain Green on Sunday. The Mountain Green Fire Protection District says the incident happened when a strong gust of wind caught the trailer in its flurry, causing it to shake before flipping it over […]
MOUNTAIN GREEN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
kslnewsradio.com

As one blaze is nearly contained, new Soldier Fire starts up

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Utah Fire Info reports that forward progress on the Soldier Fire has been stopped. The size of the fire has grown to 35 acres. Crews will remain on scene tonight to strengthen containment lines. Our previous reporting. UTAH COUNTY, Utah — While fire officials in...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

How does the 4th of July impact Utah’s air quality?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – “And the rocket’s bad air…”. While fireworks are a beautiful sight, they really aren’t the best idea for Utah right now. With continuing air quality issues, drought and heightened wildfire risk, fireworks are truly a triple threat. That’s why this...
kjzz.com

Crews fighting new wildfire burning in Utah County

(KUTV) — Crews were fighting a new wildfire that started to burn in Utah County Tuesday. The newly named Soldier Fire is located off Highway 68 near Soldier Pass. According to Utah Fire, the fire had burned about 25 acres as of Tuesday evening but crews worry it was spreading quickly eastward due to winds.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC4

Fireworks cause $300k in damages to Spanish Fork home

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews responded to a significant house fire in Spanish Fork on July 4. The fire left approximately $300,000 in damages in its wake. The cause? Fireworks. Around 11:57 p.m., crews responded to reports of a house fire at 1700 S. 2940 E. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
FOX 13 News

Fireworks-related fires keeping Utah departments on edge

SANDY, Utah — The holiday weekend’s high temperatures and gusty winds have firefighters stressing. Departments in northern Utah have already dealt with firework-related fires this weekend and are asking the community to help prevent any more. “It’s something that keeps us up at night,” said Battalion Chief Matt...
SANDY, UT
kjzz.com

Utah man comes within 2 feet of cougar while hiking up Millcreek Canyon

MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah man had a terrifying confrontation with a cougar Monday while hiking a trail in Salt Lake County, and he captured it all on camera. The man was climbing Millcreek Canyon when he reached within feet of the animal. The cougar approached him very closely on Monday, and was his second cougar sighting in the same canyon in just a few days.
MILLCREEK, UT
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

60K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy