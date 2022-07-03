ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Pedestrian in wheelchair killed in North Hollywood hit-and-run

By Iris Salem
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FzDBc_0gTo3DOl00

Alex Biston's weather forecast (July 3) 03:28

Authorities on Sunday were asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect responsible for a fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian.

The incident unfolded around 2:55 a.m. Sunday on Vineland Avenue between Sherman Way and Vanowen Street in North Hollywood.

It was there that the pedestrian who was in a wheelchair was crossing when he was struck by a dark-colored 4-door sedan. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was a man in his 50s. His identity has been withheld pending notification of his loved ones.

Police said a reward of up to $50,000 is available for anyone able to provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Valley Traffic Division Detective Wade at (818) 644-8036.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Three dead, seven others injured after car crash in Winnetka

Three people were killed and seven other injured after a grisly three-vehicle collision in Winnetka Sunday evening. Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were sent to the scene just after 9 p.m. on W. Vanowen Street. Upon arrival, they found that three men dead at the scene of the crash. According to Los Angeles Police Department, a Ford Explorer was allegedly speeding 65 to 75 miles per hour on W. Vanowen Street heading towards Corbin Avenue when it ran into a speed dip and lost control.Wild footage from the scene, which was obtained via home surveillance camera, shows the vehicle hurtling along before...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police: Man seen staring at sleeping residents in San Bernardino break-in linked to rape

Police say a man arrested after surveillance video captured him staring at the sleeping residents of a home he broke into has been linked to a rape in San Bernardino.Anthony Andrew Cifuentes, 31, has been charged with rape, assault with intent to commit rape, and two counts of burglary, according to police.Cifuentes was arrested in April on suspicion of breaking into a home, where police say he was captured on surveillance video, unnervingly standing over the residents and staring at them as they slept. Investigators released video of the break-in because they said they believed he may have committed similar...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Hollywood#Traffic Accident
CBS LA

Boyfriend identified as gunman in Hollywood double shooting

The boyfriend of a woman who was found shot to death alongside another man was identified by the LAPD Tuesday as the shooter in their deaths.Marvin Francell Williams, 32, is described as armed and dangerous. LAPD officials say he is the shooter in the June 16 murders of 35-year-old Nadia Campbell, who lived in Hollywood, and 40-year-old Ajani Patridge.Campbell and Ajani were found lying in the street in the area of Carlos Avenue and Gower Street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds just before 11:15 p.m. on June 16. Her three young children were found in a vehicle nearby at the time of the murders and none of them were injured, police said.Police did not say if there was a relationship between Campbell and Ajani. But they did identify Williams as being in a dating relationship with Campbell, and said the murders involved domestic violence.Williams is described as a Black man, about 5-foot-11, and about 160 pounds, with multiple neck tattoos. Police say he is from Compton, and was last seen walking north on Vista Del Mar Avenue after the murders.The LAPD says anyone who sees Williams should not approach him, but instead call LAPD West Bureau Homicide at (213) 382-9470.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Minnesota

Alexandria home explosion sends one man to hospital

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- A home explosion in Alexandria sent one person to the hospital on Tuesday morning. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they received a report of an explosion inside a residence on County Road 4W Southwest at 11:51 a.m. The homeowner was the only occupant inside the residence...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
The Independent

Man dies after lighting up cigarette while on oxygen

A man in Pennsylvania man died after he attempted to light a cigarette while using an oxygen concentrator at his home in North Coventry Township.In a statement, the North Coventry Township Police Department said that the incident occurred on 17 June at the man’s residence on Mt Zion Avenue.Authorities said that they had attempted to administer CPR to the victim when they arrived at the scene and that he was then taken to the hospital.“Upon arrival, medics from Goodwill Ambulance were on scene performing CPR to the male victim. Police were advised that the male victim was attempting to...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Mother of boy, 10, mauled to death by XL Bully dog ‘Beast’ plans to fight owners’ sentences

Prison sentences given to a man and woman whose 7st American bulldog "Beast" mauled a boy to death "are not even close to justice", his mother has said.Brandon Hayden, 19, and Amy Salter, 29, were in charge of the "muscular" canine when it attacked and killed 10 year old Jack Lis in South Wales last year.Hayden has been jailed for four years and six months while Salter was given three years.Emma Whitfield, Jack's mother, has condemned the jail terms, saying they are too lenient. She has started an online petition calling for a review.Ms Whitfield said: "No sentence will...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother of toddler killed in hot car says overturning ex-husband’s murder conviction is ‘vindication’

The mother of a toddler who was killed when her ex-husband left him inside a hot car has called a court’s decision to overturn his murder conviction the right one.Leanna Taylor, the child’s mother, said through her lawyer on Wednesday that Justin Ross Harris’s life sentence being overturned was “vindication” for both herself, the father and their deceased son, Cooper.She has long maintained Mr Harris’s innocence in the case, in which the 41-year-old was sentenced to life without parole for the death of Cooper, who died after being left inside a hot car for several hours in 2014.“This is vindication...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Woman's fatal tractor jump was out of character, says sheriff

A young woman was killed after an "out-of-character" attempt to jump on to a moving tractor on farmland in Aberdeenshire, a sheriff has said. Caroline Rennie, 21, fell and was killed by machinery in a field near Turriff in April last year. After a fatal accident inquiry, Sheriff Robert Frazer...
ACCIDENTS
CBS LA

Pursuit in Canoga Park ends after suspect crashes into uninvolved vehicle

A man was taken into custody late Tuesday evening after leading authorities on a brief pursuit in Canoga Park before slamming into an uninvolved vehicle. The incident began a little before 10:20 p.m. when Los Angeles Police Department officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle. The suspect reportedly faked pulling over before speeding away from the area, prompting the officers to engage in pursuit. The chase only lasted a few minutes though, as the suspect slammed into an uninvolved vehicle on Sherman Way and Alabama Avenue at 10:23 p.m. Officers said that the woman driving the uninvolved vehicle was conscious and breathing following the crash. Both vehicles sustained considerable damage and at least one person was injured as a result of the collision, though it was not immediately clear which involved party it was. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

65-year-old man killed by burglar in Lincoln Heights

Authorities were investigating a burglary turned homicide in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood late Monday evening. The incident occurred at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Griffin Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. When Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived to the scene the victim, reportedly a 65-year-old man, had after suffering some sort of blunt force trauma. They were first called to the scene by another occupants of one of the complex's units, who said they believed a burglary was in progress. The assault occurred after the victim confronted the burglar, who was said to be wearing dark clothing and a mask...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Woman, 36, has face burned off in violent Philadelphia street attack

The mother of a 36-year-old Philadelphia woman who was hospitalised in a violent attack last week has spoken out about her daughter’s ordeal.Leah Ann Morales said her daughter’s face would be different forever, and in an interview with CBS3 on Thursday appealed for the suspect in the attack to come forward.“She’s going to live, but she’ll have permanent damage,” Ms Morales said of her daughter, who was found with severe burns on her body last Thursday.Police are treating the case as aggravated assault, and as WPVI-TV reported, suspect the women seen arguing with Alyssa as the person responsible.“She’s going to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS LA

Body found on 110 freeway halts traffic in Exposition Park

Traffic was at a complete stop in Exposition Park early Monday morning after a body was found on the 110 Freeway. California Highway Patrol officers investigating the incident were dispatched to the scene at around 2:20 a.m. after several reports of a body in the far right lane were made. The body was found in the southbound lanes near the Exposition Boulevard exit. According to CHP Officer Stephan Brandt, it appeared that the body had been struck by several vehicles. The identity of the person has not yet been revealed. As a result, officers issued a Sigalert for the area for an unknown duration as the investigation continued. All traffic was diverted at the 10 Freeway. This is the second such incident to occur within 24 hours in Los Angeles County, after a body was also found on the southbound lanes of the 101 Freeway Sunday. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
124K+
Followers
23K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy