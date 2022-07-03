ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Body Found on 101 Freeway Near Downtown Los Angeles

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ORIo2_0gTo384N00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A body was found Sunday on the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway on the outskirts of downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol was notified about the body at 3:30 a.m., CHP Officer Stephan Brandt said. It was located on the southbound freeway, north of Alameda Street.

There was no description of the deceased and an investigation was underway to determine whether the person was a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, the CHP said.

A Sigalert issued at 3:46 a.m. shutting down all southbound lanes of the freeway from north of Alameda Street was canceled at 8:13 a.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

42-year-old killed in illegal fireworks explosion near Los Angeles

MONTEBELLO, Calif. — A 42-year-old man was killed when a powerful firework exploded in his hand during a Fourth of July celebration in a Southern California neighborhood, officials said Tuesday. Paramedics responding around 6:30 p.m. Monday found the victim with severe injuries at a home in Montebello, said Michael...
MONTEBELLO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man Reported Missing in West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD – Authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to locate a 26-year-old man with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder who was last seen in West Hollywood. Matthew Dignard, also known by the nicknames “Matticus” and “Matty,” was last seen in March in the area of 8700 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
lafocusnewspaper.com

3 men killed in Winnetka crash identified

WINNETKA — Authorities Tuesday identified three men who were killed in a three-vehicle crash in Winnetka over the weekend that injured six other people. The crash, apparently involving excessive speed, was reported about 9 p.m. Sunday in the 19700 block of Vanowen Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department and the Los Angeles Police Department.
CBS LA

Pursuit in Canoga Park ends after suspect crashes into uninvolved vehicle

A man was taken into custody late Tuesday evening after leading authorities on a brief pursuit in Canoga Park before slamming into an uninvolved vehicle. The incident began a little before 10:20 p.m. when Los Angeles Police Department officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle. The suspect reportedly faked pulling over before speeding away from the area, prompting the officers to engage in pursuit. The chase only lasted a few minutes though, as the suspect slammed into an uninvolved vehicle on Sherman Way and Alabama Avenue at 10:23 p.m. Officers said that the woman driving the uninvolved vehicle was conscious and breathing following the crash. Both vehicles sustained considerable damage and at least one person was injured as a result of the collision, though it was not immediately clear which involved party it was. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Body Found on 101 Freeway

LOS ANGELES – The coroner’s office Monday released the name of a man whose body was found on the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway on the outskirts of downtown Los Angeles. Charles People was 60-years-old and his city of residence was not available, the coroner’s office said. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sigalert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
myburbank.com

Burbank Police Log: June 13 – June 19

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
BURBANK, CA
nypressnews.com

Woman attacks taco vendor in South Los Angeles

Street vendors are an iconic part of the Los Angeles food scene but many are growing more and more concerned as they become targets for smash-and-grab robberies. Cameras caught a recent attack where a woman dumped out tins full of food and poured out barrels of horchata at the “South Tacos Stand” before attacking vendor Bertha Zuniga on the corner of Slauson and Normandie Avenues Saturday night. Before leaving, the woman spit on everything she had not already trashed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Fourth of July fireworks turn deadly

Another Fourth of July weekend has come and gone in the Southland. The barbeques and fireworks have finally died down and the work week begins anew. Many cities had their parades go off without a hitch, despite the shroud that hung over the country’s birthday celebration in the wake of the deadly parade shooting in Highland Park, Ill. Seven people were killed while dozens more were injured; the suspect has since been apprehended and awaits charges.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

California man killed by illegal fireworks explosion

MONTEBELLO, Calif. — Officials said that the fireworks that killed a man in California on the Fourth of July were illegal. The victim, who has not been identified, was handling “suspected illegal, high-grade fireworks” when they exploded, Michael Chee, a Montebello city spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times. Chee told the newspaper that the victim was found unconscious in his yard.
MONTEBELLO, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy