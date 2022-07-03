Body Found on 101 Freeway Near Downtown Los Angeles

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A body was found Sunday on the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway on the outskirts of downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol was notified about the body at 3:30 a.m., CHP Officer Stephan Brandt said. It was located on the southbound freeway, north of Alameda Street.

There was no description of the deceased and an investigation was underway to determine whether the person was a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, the CHP said.

A Sigalert issued at 3:46 a.m. shutting down all southbound lanes of the freeway from north of Alameda Street was canceled at 8:13 a.m.