Orchard Beach reports good water quality, but swimmers are wary

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeachgoers at Orchard Beach say they are concerned about its water quality. Last weekend,...

hudsonvalley.news12.com

TINTON FALLS: SINK HOLE ON THE PARKWAY

The entrance ramp at Garden State Parkway exit 105 in Tinton Falls is closed for emergency repairs. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes until further notice. This notice is from the New Jersey Turnpike Authority as a result of a sink hole on the Parkway. of 4:30 p.m., there’s...
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley 8-Year-Old Drowns to Death in Backyard Pool

The Hudson Valley is mourning the loss of an eight-year-old boy who died in a tragic swimming pool incident over the Fourth of July Weekend. While everyone else was celebrating the holiday on Monday, a Hudson Valley family had the grim task of making funeral arrangements for a young boy after police say he was found unresponsive in a backyard pool.
WALLKILL, NY
Gothamist.com

Water main break slows buses in the Bronx

A water main break in the Bronx affected bus service on several lines Tuesday morning, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. A tweet from the New York City Transit Authority said delays were affecting service on several bus lines due to flooding around Bainbridge Ave and 206th Street. According to...
BRONX, NY
whiteplainscnr.com

WESTCHESTER TOTALS 10,632 NEW POSITIVE COVID CASES IN JUNE

332 A DAY. NEW CASES SOAR IN MIDWEEK AFTER WEEKEND. CASES RISE 3 OF LAST 4 WEEKS. JULY: 10, 292 POSITIVES IF CURRENT 300 PLUS A DAY AVERAGE SUSTAINS THE SPREADING. 5TH SUMMER WAVE LOOMS AND HAS ALREADY STARTED. WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From the New York State Covid Tracker. Observation...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Shark Attack In Shirley Closes Cupsogue Beach, In Westhampton, To Swimming

A shark attack in the waters off Smith Point County Park in Shirley led to the closure of both that beach and Cupsogue County Park in Westhampton on Sunday, July... more. Two men were fishing in the Sebonac Inlet in North Sea on July 1 when their kayak overturned. As both men clung to the sides of the vessel, one was able to call Southampton Town Police just before 6 p.m. Patrol units, Southampton Town Bay Constables, and U.S. Coast Guard personnel responded to the area, along with North Sea, Southold and Southampton Fire departments. After an extensive search, police said, the two men were found, pulled aboard a U.S. Coast Guard vessel and brought to safety. One man was medically cleared at the scene, while the other male, suffering hypothermia, ... 2 Jul 2022 by Staff Writer.
WESTHAMPTON, NY
bkmag.com

New York Aquarium fully reopens after decade-long rebuilding

New York Aquarium has fully reopened following a roughly decade-long closure due to damages wrought by Superstorm Sandy. The Coney Island attraction was closed for about seven months following the October 2012 storm, which flooded the site. Since then, it slowly reopened each exhibit “one at a time in order to ensure the health and safety of the animals,” the aquarium said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Lifeguard wrestles with shark during unprecedented attack

A New York beach was forced to close Sunday after one of its lifeguards was attacked by a shark while performing a training exercise. The attack was described as unprecedented by Suffolk County officials, according to a report. The lifeguard, identified as Zachari Gallo, said the attack occurred around 10:15...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

