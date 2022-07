Connor Williams will enter training camp competing for the starting job at center, not guard as many fans thought when he was signed. Williams was the first offensive lineman signed by the Dolphins in free agency and many believed that he was the instant upgrade at guard but now, the former Cowboys’ guard will compete for the starting center job. If he fails, he will probably go back to guard, and some would say that is a good thing.

