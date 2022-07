CHICAGO (CBS) -- First-degree murder charges have been filed against Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, the accused gunman in Monday's deadly mass shooting at the July 4th parade in Highland Park.Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said Crimo is charged with seven counts of first-degree murder, one for each of the seven people were killed in what Rinehart described as a "premeditated and calculated attack."Rinehart said prosecutors will ask a judge to order Crimo held without bail when he makes his first court appearance on Wednesday. "These are just the first of many charges that will be filed," Rinehart said. Prosecutors...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO