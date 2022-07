Minions: The Rise of Gru is breaking records in its opening weekend over the Fourth of July holiday. It's also getting a little extra support from fans (possibly the same fans wearing suits to screenings) review-bombing -- or rather, reverse review-bombing -- the film on IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes. Typically, review bombing a movie means going to these sites and giving the film a low fan rating regardless of whether the reviewer has actually seen the movie. The opposite is happening with Minions: The Rise of Gru. People are going to these sites to pump up the film's overall audience score with perfect ratings, either 10-out-of-10 on IMDb or 5-out-of-5 on Rotten Tomatoes.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO