Clemson, SC

Ranking ACC teams by returning production

By Justin Robertson
 3 days ago

It can be difficult at times to predict which college football teams will have tremendous success each season, but one indication to look for is the players that return to their respective programs.

Whether it be a fifth-year senior linebacker or a rising junior quarterback, having experienced players return for another season can give certain teams an edge over others that lose talent to the NFL draft, transfer portal or eligibility rules.

To properly examine the roster turnover ahead of the 2022 season, ESPN’s Bill Connelly recently broke down each FBS team’s returning production . Compared to the other conferences, the ACC is the third-highest in terms of average returning production at 66.5%.

As for Clemson, most of its offensive starters from last season will return this fall. The Tigers will lose, however, a lot of defensive production in the secondary with Andrew Booth Jr ., Mario Goodrich and Nolan Turner departing for the NFL. Still, considering the team’s talent on both sides of the ball, Clemson’s ranking may be higher than some expect.

With that being said, here is where each ACC team ranks.

Duke Blue Devils: 49%

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: 49%

Virginia Cavaliers: 54%

Boston College Eagles: 58%

North Carolina Tar Heels: 62%

Virginia Tech Hokies: 64%

Pittsburgh Panthers: 64%

Clemson Tigers: 71%

Wake Forest Demon Deacons: 72%

Miami Hurricanes: 72%

Louisville Cardinals: 76%

Florida State Seminoles: 77%

Syracuse Orange: 80%

NC State Wolfpack: 82%

