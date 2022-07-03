Ranking ACC teams by returning production

It can be difficult at times to predict which college football teams will have tremendous success each season, but one indication to look for is the players that return to their respective programs.

Whether it be a fifth-year senior linebacker or a rising junior quarterback, having experienced players return for another season can give certain teams an edge over others that lose talent to the NFL draft, transfer portal or eligibility rules.

To properly examine the roster turnover ahead of the 2022 season, ESPN’s Bill Connelly recently broke down each FBS team’s returning production . Compared to the other conferences, the ACC is the third-highest in terms of average returning production at 66.5%.

As for Clemson, most of its offensive starters from last season will return this fall. The Tigers will lose, however, a lot of defensive production in the secondary with Andrew Booth Jr ., Mario Goodrich and Nolan Turner departing for the NFL. Still, considering the team’s talent on both sides of the ball, Clemson’s ranking may be higher than some expect.

With that being said, here is where each ACC team ranks.

Duke Blue Devils: 49%

William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: 49%

William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia Cavaliers: 54%

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Boston College Eagles: 58%

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina Tar Heels: 62%

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia Tech Hokies: 64%

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Panthers: 64%

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson Tigers: 71%

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Wake Forest Demon Deacons: 72%

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Hurricanes: 72%

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Louisville Cardinals: 76%

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State Seminoles: 77%

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Syracuse Orange: 80%

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

NC State Wolfpack: 82%

Ken Ruinard / staff

[mm-video type=video id=01g71fywaz2dg9c67qty playlist_id=01fvdd1xkgcx6zr5s5 player_id=01eqbvp13nn1gy6hd4 image=https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/video/thumbnail/mmplus/01g71fywaz2dg9c67qty/01g71fywaz2dg9c67qty-df089f394437f570e6125e4fdc71241d.jpg][listicle id=2699]

1

1

1

1

1

1