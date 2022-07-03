Special Weather Statement issued for Orange, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 14:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Flagler; St. Johns The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Flagler County in northeastern Florida South central St. Johns County in northeastern Florida * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 258 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Palm Coast, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Palm Coast, Bunnell and Espanola. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO