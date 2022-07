EAGLE POINT, Ore. - A car has crashed after attempting to elude Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies this afternoon in Eagle Point. A JCSO deputy attempted to pull over a black 2015 BMW around 12 pm on Highway 62 at South Shasta Avenue after observing the vehicle driving recklessly. The suspect vehicle eluded and crashed into two other cars on Highway 62 near Dutton Road. One suspect was taken into custody from the vehicle. Another suspect fled on foot and was picked up by an uninvolved motorist. Medford Police Department (MPD) officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and apprehended the suspect. One victim from the crash was transported to a local hospital.

EAGLE POINT, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO