Garland, TX

Garland teen found safe after Amber Alert issued

By FOX 4 Staff
fox4news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGARLAND, Texas - The 17-year-old Garland girl at the center of an Amber Alert issued Sunday morning has...

www.fox4news.com

nypressnews.com

Garland police search for missing 83-year-old man ends

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland police were searching for 83-year-old Nemorio Hernandez on July 5. At 7:31 p.m. on July 5, police said that Hernandez was located and reunited with his family. Hernandez had been last seen at his residence in the 1900 block of Powderhorn Drive. Police described...
GARLAND, TX
therockwalltimes

Suspect charged with murder, aggravated assault after shooting in Rowlett

On 07/04/2022 at about 7:28 p.m. Rowlett Police received a report of 2 injured women at the Valero gas station located at 1600 block of Dalrock Rd. Rowlett, Rockwall Co., Texas. Rowlett Police officers arrived and found a 31 year old female and a 24 year old female (both related to each other) suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims told responding officers that she had been shot by her boyfriend Keith Richmond (34 years old). Suspect Keith Richmond had fled the scene in a gold vehicle.
ROWLETT, TX
CBS DFW

Police investigating after driver gets shot, crashes into Fort Worth home

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Police are investigating a shooting that led to a driver crashing into a Fort Worth home late Monday night.At about 11:10 p.m. July 4, police were sent to 3436 Wedgeworth Dr. S in response to a car crashing into a house. When officers arrived, they found the driver of the vehicle had been shot. The driver was subsequently taken to a local hospital in critical condition.A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
City
Garland, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Garland, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

2 people found dead following shooting at Southlake home, police say

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Two people are dead following a shooting at a Southlake home Tuesday morning, police said.At around 10:21 a.m. July 5, police responded to a house in the 600 block of Regency Crossing after receiving a call of a shooting.When officers arrived, they found a male and female dead with apparent gunshot wounds, police said. Neither of their identities have been released at this time.At this time, police believe there is "no external threat to the community" and this remains an ongoing investigation.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
fox4news.com

Man, woman found dead in Southlake home

SOUTHLAKE, Texas - Police are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and woman found in a Southlake home. Someone called 911 around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday morning to a home on Regency Court. When officers arrived, they found the bodies. Right now, police have very little information that they are...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
WFAA

Police investigate Fourth of July fight at Arlington pool

ARLINGTON, Texas — More than 15 people were involved in a fight at an Arlington pool Monday, police said. Arlington Police said officers responded to the Randol Mill Family Aquatic Center at 6 p.m. July 4 for a reported fight happening in the parking lot. Officers learned that there...
ARLINGTON, TX
Person
Amber Alert
fox4news.com

2 Haltom City officers injured during shootout remain hospitalized

HALTOM CITY, Texas - Haltom City police released updates on the three officers shot Saturday during a shootout with a gunman who murdered two people. Two of the officers remain in the hospital. The third hit by gunfire is recovering at home. Haltom City police say the two officers hospitalized...
HALTOM CITY, TX
CBS DFW

Man found with multiple stab wounds in Fort Worth, no suspect in custody

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth police responded to a stabbing at about 5 p.m. on July 4.When police arrived to the scene, at the 5200 block of East Lancaster Street, there was a man who had suffered multiple stab wounds. Police said this is the result of a dispute between two men. The victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in good condition with non-life-threatening injuries for treatment. There is no suspect in custody, but police said a suspect has been identified.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Domestic dispute leads to stabbing at Fort Worth home, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A domestic dispute led to a stabbing that injured two people outside a Fort Worth home Monday afternoon, police say.At approximately 3:42 p.m. July 4, police were sent to a stabbing call at a home on the 300 block of East Morningside Drive.When officers arrived, they found two victims -- a juvenile male and an adult male -- in the front yard with stab wounds to their arms. Both victims were taken to Harris Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.Officers learned that the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute between the two...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Parker County Sheriff seeks assistance from public after shooting

ALEDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Suspects remain unidentified after a shooting near a birthday party in Aledo on July 3.At around 11:30 p.m., attendees said they heard several 'pops' outside the home, initially thinking the sounds were from fireworks.There were several bullet holes in the exterior walls and inside the home, located at the 100 block of Meadow Lane. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said there were over a dozen people in attendance at the birthday party.No injuries were reported and the case is still under investigation.The sheriff's office asks that anyone with information regarding the identity and location of the suspects to contact Parker County Sheriff's Office at 817-594-8845 or Parker County Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555. Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved. Tips may also be submitted online at www.parkercountysheriff.netunder the tip411 link. 
PARKER COUNTY, TX
#Police
fox4news.com

Carrollton family's apartment hit by dozens of bullets

CARROLLTON, Texas - A shooter or shooters targeted a Carrollton family’s apartment, spraying it with dozens of bullets. Amazingly, none one inside was hurt. Arvin Rangani said his family was fast asleep around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday when the gunfire erupted at the Peters Colony Apartments. His 33-year-old cousin was...
CARROLLTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Woman Shot in the Face During Road Rage Incident: Police

A woman from Fort Worth was shot in the face during a road rage incident on Monday morning, police said. According to the Fort Worth Police department, officers responded to 820 North Beach Street, the 7-Eleven convenience store and gas station, shortly before 4 a.m. When officers arrived, they located...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Man who claimed to ingest cleaning solution accused of stabbing roommate to death, Fort Worth police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police say they have a man in custody who is accused of stabbing two people in Fort Worth overnight, killing one of them. Officers got reports of the stabbing at about 1:30 a.m. Monday and were dispatched to Shropshire Street near East Berry. When they got there, they found one man dead and another person with non-life threatening injuries.
FORT WORTH, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ValleyCentral

Suspect identified in Haltom shooting

HALTOM, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Haltom City Police announced the name of the Saturday night shooter and gave updates on those injured. Police held a news conference at 4 p.m. Sunday to name the victims of Saturday night’s neighborhood shooting. Sergeant Rick Alexander said at about 6:45 p.m. Saturday officers were dispatched on reports of a […]
HALTOM CITY, TX
fox4news.com

Video: 3 officers shot in Haltom City

Newly released video shows the moment three police officers were shot in the Fort Worth suburb of Haltom City. All three are expected to be okay. Police said the man killed two other people and then himself.
HALTOM CITY, TX
CBS DFW

Argument between group turns into shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An argument between a group of men resulted in a shooting on Tuesday.Fort Worth police responded to the shooting at about 7:11 p.m. at the 3100 block of Las Vegas Trail on July 5. Police said that when they arrived, the fire department was attending to a victim. The victim has apparently been in an argument with the group in the parking lot. Police said when the victim was walking away from the argument, someone in the group fired shots in his direction, shooting him. The victim was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.
FORT WORTH, TX

