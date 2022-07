Whoopi Goldberg is a renowned actress, comedian, and television personality. Goldberg has been a leading force in Hollywood since her breakout role in Steven Spielberg’s The Color Purple, and since then, she’s scored tons of praise in movies like Ghost, Sister Act, Soapdish, and The Lion King. In 2001, she won the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. She’s one of 17 entertainers to have won a rare “EGOT.” However, nowadays, she may be best known for her role as a co-host on the popular daytime talk show The View.

