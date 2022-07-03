ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game Thread #81: Milwaukee Brewers (45-35) vs Pittsburgh Pirates (32-46)

Cover picture for the articleThe Brewers will take on the Pirates Sunday afternoon in their series finale at PNC Park. After losing two of the first three, the Brewers will look to salvage a series split before heading back home. To finish the series and the road trip, the Brewers will send out...

3 top targets for Brewers ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline

The Milwaukee Brewers lead the NL Central and have serious World Series aspirations in 2022. However, the Brewers should look into aggressively buying ahead the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Their pitching is fantastic, but they would benefit from offensive upgrades. Let’s take a look at the 3 top targets for the Brewers ahead of the trade deadline.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Steinbrenner realizes may take record price to keep Judge

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner realizes there is a chance the price may be going up to sign Aaron Judge to a long-term contract after the star slugger’s outstanding first half. Judge turned down an eight-year contract worth $230.5 million to $234.5 million, cutting off talks ahead of the April 8 opener and saying he wouldn’t negotiate again until after the season. Judge’s representatives wanted a nine-year deal in excess of the average annual value of Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout’s contract, which comes to $319.6 million, a person familiar with the negotiations said then, speaking on condition of anonymity because Judge’s stance was not made public. “Is it a possibility? Of course it’s a possibility,” Steinbrenner said Wednesday during his midseason media availability. “But cross that bridge when I come to it.” Judge, eligible for free agency after the World Series, leads the major leagues with 29 homers. He is second in the AL with 60 RBIs and is batting .281, a big reason the Yankees began Wednesday with a major league-best 58-23 record and a 13-game lead in the AL East.
