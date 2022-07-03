Ricky Martin Accused of Domestic Violence

Casey Anthony will always be a name that conjures controversy and attention due to the outcome of her infamous murder case. Those involved have shown regret for the conclusions in her controversial murder trial, while Anthony maintains innocence and deadset to tell her story on her terms. Before the release of a documentary giving her point of view on the terrible case, shes reportedly making an appearance on reality TV this summer. Despite the years that have passed, Anthony still finds paths into headlines due to personal issues and disputed attempts to tell her story. The 36-year-old has spent time trying to line up new ventures, new loves and much more in the ten years since the death of her daughter, Caylee. But with recent events added to the story, she may have a very hard time for that.

