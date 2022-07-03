ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ricky Martin Accused of Domestic Violence

By Daniel S. Levine
 3 days ago

Ricky Martin denied allegations of domestic violence after a restraining order was filed against the pop star in Puerto Rico Friday. A judge issued the restraining order Saturday, police told the Associated Press. Martin's representative told PEOPLE the allegations that lead to the restraining order are "completely false and...

