ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

'A Guy You Root For': Bills' Jordan Poyer Praises Young Safety

By Cole Thompson
BillsDigest
BillsDigest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SoDQl_0gTo13jA00

"They got him playing corner. They got him playing safety," Poyer said. "He’s just an athlete. That’s a guy that you gotta respect and a guy that you root for, too."

When Jordan Poyer talks, the young defenders on the Buffalo Bills listen. He understands the trials that come with making it in the NFL.

Poyer, a seventh-round pick in 2013, started his career off at cornerback. He was waived after training camp by the Philadelphia Eagles. He spent three years as a tweener on the Cleveland Browns, moving back and forth from special-teams ace to full-time starter.

Entering 2022, things couldn't be better for Poyer. He's coming off an All-Pro season and is ready to pick thing ups where he left off - same as the Bills, who hope to again be the bullies of the AFC East . This season, he also wants to be more of a leader in the locker room, pushing those who've had similar stories making it to the pros.

One of those prospects looking for a home is Nick McCloud . On the Inside the Garage Podcast with Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton , plus Notre Dame players Cam Hart, KJ Wallace and Conor Ratigan, the 31-year-old praised McCloud, seeing the same traits he possessed while forcing his way into a starting role with the Browns.

“Really good dude. Hard worker, man,” Poyer said. “I always tell him he always reminds me of myself. Just a guy maybe who’s been overlooked. Maybe having to come in and be on the (practice squad). Coming in and just have to earn your way up. I’ve seen his growth from year one to year two."

A former starter for the Fighting Irish, McCloud joined Buffalo following the 2021 NFL Draft, but was waived prior to the start of the season. He was picked by the Cincinnati Bengals and even was elevated to the active roster for part of the season.

In November, McCloud was cut and later picked up by Buffalo. Bills coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane saw something in him worth keeping around for the start of OTAs, signing him to a reserve/future contract following the Divisional Round of the AFC Playoffs.

Buffalo needs depth at safety behind Poyer and Pro Bowler Micah Hyde . This spring, McCloud has taken reps at both safety spots in defensive coordinator's Leslie Frazier's zone-heavy formation. Poyer considers him an athlete who can play a variety of positions in the secondary.

"They got him playing corner. They got him playing safety," Poyer said. "He’s just an athlete. That’s a guy that you gotta respect and a guy that you root for, too."

McCloud faces an uphill battle in hopes of making the final 53-man squad. Poyer faced the same adversity when trying to make the Browns. Finding a role on special teams made Poyer valuable. It could be what keeps McCloud in the eyes of McDermott and the staff prior to cuts come early September.

When Poyer speaks, defenders listen. McCloud has been ears open since his return to Orchard Park. Now, he has Poyer in his corner.

Said Poyer: "I really enjoy being around Nick and I’m hoping for the best for him.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Trade for DK Metcalf 'A Jerry Jones Move,’ Says Rich Eisen - But WR Calls Seattle 'Family'

FRISCO - DK Metcalf is saying most of the right things while still a member of the Seattle Seahawks, recently referring to the team's fans as "family.''. But what is everybody else saying? Still reverberating is the remark from NFL Network anchor Rich Eisen, who states - as if it is the most obvious thing in the world - that owner Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys should trade for the disgruntled Seattle Seahawks receiver.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Barry Switzer Photo Goes Viral: College Football World Reacts

On Monday night, former Oklahoma head coach Barry Switzer reminded the college football world that the Sooners produce an awful lot of Heisman Trophy winners. Switzer shared a photo of a Heisman Trophy on the floor with a clever caption. "Oklahoma has won so many Heisman’s we use them as...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Browns' Plan For Jacoby Brissett Revealed: NFL World Reacts

The Cleveland Browns might have another move to make at the quarterback position. According to a report from cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns acquired Jacoby Brissett with the idea that he would likely start roughly one-quarter of the team's games. The thought was that Deshaun Watson would likely be...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orchard Park, NY
City
Jordan, NY
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Buffalo, OH
Buffalo, NY
Football
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
BucsGameday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers projected to cut former first-round wide receiver

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a roster that is bolstered for another run at a Super Bowl. Ever since star quarterback Tom Brady unretired, the Buccaneers made it a point of emphasis to add talent through free agency, trades, and the draft to improve the team on both sides of the ball. It's arguable that this is the deepest unit from top to bottom that the franchise has fielded in quite some time.
TAMPA, FL
BillsDigest

Buffalo History: 5 Most Underrated Bills of All-Time

The Buffalo Bills are a team rich in history. Since their inception in 1960, Buffalo has had 12 players and coaches enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. However, this list isn’t to highlight the legends. Rather, this will focus and reflect on those who didn’t garner the admiration and attention they deserved. These are the five most underrated Buffalo Bills in franchise history.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Hamilton
The Spun

Erin Andrews Reveals Who She Thought Would Replace Troy Aikman

For the first time in a long time, FOX's football viewers will have to adjust to not hearing the voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman on Sundays. And while Erin Andrews knew that the network would make a splash when replacing Aikman, she didn't expect it to be Tom Brady.
NFL
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Tremaine Edmunds, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Mac Jones

Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds was asked if he thinks about his contract as the 2022 season approaches. “Obviously, you think about it a little bit, but I can’t control that,” Edmunds said, via Katherine Fitzgerald of the Buffalo News. “All I can control is how I come out each and every day, and just work. All that kind of stuff, you kind of just put it on the top shelf and do the stuff that you’ve been doing this whole time.”
NFL
Yardbarker

The Cleveland Browns have been Spoiled…

The Cleveland Browns have been Spoiled with Baker Mayfield. Here’s why…. Yes. You read the correctly. The Browns should be thankful to even have a player like Baker Mayfield. Before Mayfield, the Browns haven’t even came close to having a franchise quarterback since Bernie Kosar in the late 80’s. Since Kosar, Cleveland has had a circus full of busts, flops, and disappointments under center. I’m not saying that Baker Mayfield is the “Holy Grail” of quarterbacks the Browns have been waiting for. However, he wasn’t terrible either (at least compared to previous Browns QB’s).
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#The Philadelphia Eagles#The Cleveland Browns#Notre Dame
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Urban Meyer Prediction

Urban Meyer hasn't coached at the college football level for a couple of years now. Will the three-time national title-winning head coach ever return?. ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes the former Ohio State and Florida coach will return. “Bobby Petrino got back in, others have made it back...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Adam Vinatieri's Son Has Decommitted: NFL World Reacts

Zionsville kicker A.J. Vinatieri boasts some impressive genes. His father is one of the greatest kickers in NFL history and a future Hall of Famer. But ahead of the 2022 college football season, he's made a big change to his recruitment. On Friday, Vinatieri announced that he was decommitting from...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Huskies Report

Conference Realignment Spells Doom for Future of College Athletics

Money means everything to those in the business world. Unfortunately, the business world is completely taking over college athletics thus ruining the pageantry of it all with the NIL deals, massive TV/streaming deals, and now, conference realignment. I'm all for student-athletes profiting off of their name, image, and likeness, but...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

Look: Colin Cowherd Reacts To The Notre Dame Rumors

As the Big Ten and SEC grow, Notre Dame remains the last iconic college football brand without a home. And according to FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd, for college football to avoid falling victim to being too regional, the Fighting Irish joining the Big Ten would be massive for the sport.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 7/4: Freedom, Patriotism, and More QB Rumors

This year is officially great, because July 4 is on a Monday, giving us a legitimate three-day weekend to celebrate, and I’ve been doing my utmost to display beer-soaked patriotism in 2022. Beat writers are apparently likewise uninvolved in productive pursuits, as most of today’s content comes from national sources, aggregators, and fan blogs, the latter two which I tend to filter out of the Newswire. So, there’s Browns content out there, it’s just mostly recycled and hyped up with misleading headlines which I scan and bypass as I collect links for this article.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Ex-Notre Dame Star Reveals What Fighting Irish Should Do

Notre Dame has a tough decision ahead with regards to potentially joining a conference for college football. This comes after USC and UCLA decided to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. It all feels like eventually there will only be two mega-conferences in college football. The Fighting Irish are...
NOTRE DAME, IN
BillsDigest

BillsDigest

Buffalo, NY
649
Followers
560
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

BillsDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Buffalo Bills

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bills

Comments / 0

Community Policy