‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise Turns 60, Twitter Pays Tribute With Epic Throwback Pics

“Top Gun: Maverick” star Tom Cruise celebrates his 60th birthday today, and several fans took to Twitter to celebrate with him.

While “Top Gun: Maverick” might be Tom Cruise’s highest-grossing movie to date, he’s enjoyed a super successful career over the last 40 years. From as far back as 1981, he’s become the face of Hollywood and starred in iconic franchises like “Mission Impossible.”

To honor his 60th birthday, many fans posted throwback pictures like the ones below on Twitter. That way we can see Cruise’s progression over the years from his earliest roles to his current ones.

“Happy 60th Birthday @TomCruise – may you be blessed with a thousand more years of running in movies!?” one fan said earlier. They’re referencing the fact that Cruise always has to be running somewhere in his films, no matter what genre the film may be.

“The definition of action hero in modern pop culture. Happy 60, Tom Cruise,” another person wrote.

Movie producer and critic Scott Mantz took the time to say, “HAPPY 60TH BIRTHDAY, TOM CRUISE!! BIG CONGRATS on having ‘TOP GUN MAVERICK’ pass $1 BILLION (and counting!) as the BIGGEST MOVIE OF YOUR CAREER! What a PERFECT BIRTHDAY PRESENT!”

“Happy 60th birthday to Tom Cruise, a man who is one in a billion and without a doubt the greatest ‘movie star’ to ever grace the silver screen,” someone else wrote. “Few careers are as remarkable, varied, or even half as interesting; and I for one cannot wait to see what the next decade has in store.”

A different person said, “We can’t deny, @TomCruise has given so much to cinema since 1981, what a career and what a phenomenal filmography. I cannot wait to see what is in store for the next chapter of his career.”

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Crosses $1 Billion Right In Time for Tom Cruise’s Birthday

Earlier this week, “Top Gun: Maverick” became the highest-grossing movie of the year and Tom Cruise’s career. It crossed $1 billion at the worldwide box office, signaling a restart for movie theaters and cinemas after the pandemic.

Even after being in theaters for several weeks, “Maverick” continues to bring in impressive box office sales. Variety reports that the film should earn $32.5 million by the end of the day on Monday, July 4. And that will bring the film’s domestic tally to $544.5 million while its global tally reaches $1.11 billion.

The mere 14% drop in sales from last weekend to this weekend is especially impressive given the competition. “Top Gun: Maverick” has faced off against “Jurassic World: Dominion,” “Lightyear,” and “Elvis” in recent weeks while still keeping a top spot. Now, it also goes head to head with a new “Minions” movie and the next Marvel film in the coming weeks.