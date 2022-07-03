ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Keanu Reeves Attends British Grand Prix Race Ahead of New Formula 1 Series: ‘It Was Absolutely Amazing’

By Suzanne Halliburton
 2 days ago
Keanu Reeves took in the roar of the British Grand Prix this weekend as the actor prepped for his documentary about Formula One racing.

Specifically, Reeves is shooting the documentary about the 2009 F1 season. He talked to reporters Saturday from drippy Silverstone Circuit, which is about an hour’s drive outside of London.

“It was wet but it was thrilling,” Keanu Reeves told Sky Sports. “It was absolutely amazing to be that close. Silverstone and rain, perfect. I think being that close to it, just seeing the speed and the way that they’re going at the turns and exiting the turns is something unbelievable.”

Reeves said his host is Ross Brawn, who he described as a “legend.” The documentary’s focus will be the 2009 season. Jenson Button won the world championship that year for the team owned by Brawn. Both Button and Brawn are Brits.

“He has been a legend and is such an amazing person,” Reeves said of Braun. “So it was really cool to meet him and spend some time with him. He offered us the chance to be here. That’s what we are going to try and do, we are going to tell that amazing, remarkable story.”

Ross Brawn and Jenson Button celebrated the 2009 world championship. Keanu Reeves is doing a documentary about the 2009 F1 season. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Keanu Reeves Said He Got Idea for Doc from a Friend

The 2009 season was a significant one as Honda left the racing series and Brawn took a 54 percent stake in the team. Keanu Reeves plans on interviewing Brawn, Button, Rubens Barrichello and other big names from the 2009 season. Button, 42, retired from F1, then won the 2018 championship for the Super GT Series.

The docuseries is expected to premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2023.

Reeves told Sky Sports that a friend was full of stories from the 2009 season. “I was so struck by it,” he said. “We were like ‘Well let’s tell that story’ and it has been really great to be able to learn more from what was going on in F1 back in the day, there was just so much happening in F1. Just the world of F1 was extraordinary, it always is but that year with Brawn I think something special happened.”

Reeves also was spotted in the Aston Martin garage. The team’s main driver is Sebastian Vettel. The team’s social media account posted a photo of Reeves. “No pressure, team, but you’ve got an audience. Welcome to the garage, Keanu Reeves.”

Keanu Reeves watched the qualifying rounds at Silverstone. On Sunday, Carlos Sainz won the British Grand Prix, with Sergio Perez finishing second. Lewis Hamilton, a crowd favorite, placed third. A crowd of more than 140,000 took in the action.

IN THIS ARTICLE
